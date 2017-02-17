News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Shermco's James White to Represent Wind Energy Industry on New ISEA Standard
ISEA Standard 203 Development Project for Secondary Flame-Resistant Garments
White, a well-known expert in the electrical testing and safety fields, has many years of experience in helping develop and implement industrial safety standards, including NFPA70E "Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace and ASTM Committee F18 on Electrical Protective Equipment for Workers. Shermco is a leader in the development of electrical safety programs and the training of technicians in the wind energy industry.
"As an employer with hundreds of technicians working on and around electrical installations every day, Shermco Industries is always willing to help with safety-related standards development. Helping keep workers safe, whether ours, those of our customers or other electrical workers within the industry, is the primary core principle here at Shermco," said Ron Widup, CEO.
For more information visit: http://www.shermco.com
ABOUT SHERMCO
Shermco Industries is the leading independent provider of safe and reliable acceptance testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair and remanufacturing of electrical equipment and power distribution systems. With service centers located throughout North America, certified technicians and engineers focus on servicing both scheduled and unexpected projects for large commercial, industrial and utility customers. Shermco, a leader in electrical safety and technical training, focuses on industrial electrical contracting, utility, wind turbine maintenance and disaster recovery services. Shermco Industries is a member in good standing with the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, American Wind Energy Association, Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League, and the InterNational Electrical Testing Association.
Contact
Kevin Alewine
972 793 5523
***@shermco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse