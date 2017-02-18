 
News By Tag
* Re Max
* Residential Real Estate
* Dallas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Dan Willems Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Dan Willems Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Dan Willems Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Re Max
Residential Real Estate
Dallas

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

DALLAS - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates are proud to announce new associate, Dan Willems, in the Dallas office. He is transferring from another realty firm and brings an impressive 25 years of real estate experience. "I wanted to join RE/MAX DFW Associates because they have characteristics that make it an outstanding choice along with a great reputation and a strong market presence in the area," Mr. Willems stated.

Manager of the Dallas office, Ryan Cox, stated, "I look forward to seeing Mr. Willems' business bloom in the near future. He made an excellent choice to transfer to RE/MAX DFW Associates; here he has access to countless learning opportunities and training seminars. There is no doubt he will fit right in with our elite professional real estate agents."

Originally from Arkansas, Mr. Willems has been in the DFW area over 30 years and has extensive knowledge of the DFW Metroplex. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Philosophy from the University of Dallas. He and his wife have two children and attend the St. Patrick Church. In his spare time, Mr. Willems enjoys basketball and volleyball.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Dan Willems can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214. 818.4119 or via email at DanWillems@sbcglobal.net.  He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX DFW Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share