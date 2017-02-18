News By Tag
Dan Willems Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates
Manager of the Dallas office, Ryan Cox, stated, "I look forward to seeing Mr. Willems' business bloom in the near future. He made an excellent choice to transfer to RE/MAX DFW Associates; here he has access to countless learning opportunities and training seminars. There is no doubt he will fit right in with our elite professional real estate agents."
Originally from Arkansas, Mr. Willems has been in the DFW area over 30 years and has extensive knowledge of the DFW Metroplex. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Philosophy from the University of Dallas. He and his wife have two children and attend the St. Patrick Church. In his spare time, Mr. Willems enjoys basketball and volleyball.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Dan Willems can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214. 818.4119 or via email at DanWillems@sbcglobal.net. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.
