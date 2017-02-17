 
News By Tag
* Al Ansari Exchange
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Al Ansari Exchange honored at 9th Cycle of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award

Award given in recognition of creating highly competitive business environment that promotes trade, business development, and job creation
 
 
Image
Image
DUBAI, UAE - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- UAE, February 23, 2017 - Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, has been recognized at the 9th Cycle of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award, a member of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation (MBRGIF), held at Madinat Jumeirah Arena in Dubai. The company was conferred with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Excellence Award (MRM) for creating highly competitive business environment that promotes trade, business development, and job creation, contributing towards sustainable growth of the GCC economies. Mohammed Ali Al Ansari, Chairman and Managing Director, Al Ansari Exchange, received the award.

Mohammed Ali Al Ansari, Chairman and Managing Director, Al Ansari Exchange, said: "We are honored to win the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Excellence Award. This prestigious award recognizes Al Ansari Exchange's efforts to adopt the best international practices in our business to become a leading player in the financial industry. It will serve as a tremendous motivation for us to continue with our strategies to demonstrate outstanding excellence in the field of money exchange and remittances. I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to our esteemed customers and loyal employees for their valuable contributions to our success and achievements, which will definitely continue in the future."
End
Source:Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
Email:***@orientplanet.com
Posted By:***@orientplanet.com Email Verified
Phone:0097144562888
Tags:Al Ansari Exchange
Industry:Finance
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Orient Planet News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share