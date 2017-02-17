Al Ansari Exchange honored at 9th Cycle of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award

Award given in recognition of creating highly competitive business environment that promotes trade, business development, and job creation

Image

End

-- UAE, February 23, 2017 - Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, has been recognized at the 9th Cycle of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award, a member of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation (MBRGIF), held at Madinat Jumeirah Arena in Dubai. The company was conferred with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Excellence Award (MRM) for creating highly competitive business environment that promotes trade, business development, and job creation, contributing towards sustainable growth of the GCC economies. Mohammed Ali Al Ansari, Chairman and Managing Director, Al Ansari Exchange, received the award.Mohammed Ali Al Ansari, Chairman and Managing Director, Al Ansari Exchange, said: "We are honored to win the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Excellence Award. This prestigious award recognizes Al Ansari Exchange's efforts to adopt the best international practices in our business to become a leading player in the financial industry. It will serve as a tremendous motivation for us to continue with our strategies to demonstrate outstanding excellence in the field of money exchange and remittances. I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to our esteemed customers and loyal employees for their valuable contributions to our success and achievements, which will definitely continue in the future."