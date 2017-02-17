 
World's First Smart Wine Rating System by Alton®

Alton's MC Ratings™ system is the first in history to incorporate the six essential elements of a wine's overall quality - Taste, Terroir, Viticulture, Vinification, Vintage and Value - with its patent pending algorithm.
 
 
BREA, Calif. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- LOS ANGELES, California – Alton Wine Academy, a world leader of wine critic and education and a non-profit organization, revealed the world's first integrated wine rating system:  Alton MC Ratings. It deploys Alton's patent pending technologies and algorithm to evaluate all essential aspects associated to multi-aspect qualities of wines. The MC Ratings system defines and integrates the six critical elements of a wine's overall quality - Taste, Terroir, Viticulture, Vinification, Vintage and Value, also known as 2T4V™. With MC Ratings, a wine can now be assessed holistically like never before.

"All current mainstream wine rating and critic methodologies assess a wine based on taste only, which is subjective and can mislead consumers in their selection of wine," said Alton Fan, founder and president of Alton. "In the MC Ratings system, we take advantage of Alton's patent pending algorithm to evaluate all major aspects of a wine's quality. Taste is just one of them, and a wine's true essence can be unveiled through 2T4V analysis."

Each of the six elements of 2T4V includes numerous sub-categories that enable MC Ratings to thoroughly breakdown a wine for evaluation. Below is an example of wine rating with MC Ratings. Each element's score, as well as the final score, is out of 100 points.

Wine: Chateaux Pavie, 2003, Saint-Emilion 1er Grand Cru Classe

Taste: 95 Points

Terroir: 95 Points

Viticulture: 90 Points

Vinification: 95 Points

Vintage: 81 Points

Value: 80 Points

The final score of the above wine is Alton 91 Points

With MC Ratings, there is not only the final score of Alton 91 Points, but also other important factors such as the Terroir score and the Value score. The Value score is essential because it indicates the quality to price ratio. For example, two wines were rated 100 points by Robert Parker (http://www.erobertparker.com/), Chateau Petrus 1990 (retail price about $4,800) and Cayuse Armada Vineyard Syrah Walla Walla 2005 (retail price about $200). Both wines received 100 points, but the price of the Petrus is 24 times the price of the Cayuse, which may confuse consumers. Now Alton's Value score can explain the quality to price ratio of the wines.

The MC Ratings system is also the first wine critic system that informs consumers the downsides of wines. Unlike mainstream wine critic and rating systems that only cover the good qualities, MC Ratings provides both pros and cons of a wine, a more fair and reliable guide for all wine consumers.

MC Ratings is the ultimate tool for wine critics, educators, sommeliers, wine makers, merchants, retailers, journalists, authors, government wine inspectors, wine connoisseurs and collectors, wine lovers and more.

About Alton Wine Academy

Alton Wine Academy is a non-profit organization located in metro Los Angeles, USA. It is founded by a group of senior winemakers, sommeliers and wine critics from France, Italy, Spain, USA, Australia and New Zealand. Alton's main business lines are wine ratings and wine education. For more information, please visit www.altonwine.com

Press Contact:

Claire Xu, VP MC Ratings

info@altonwine.com

+1 (786) 373-9952

Alton®, Alton Wine Ratings logo®, MC Ratings™ and 2T4V™ are trademarks of Alton Wine Academy. Any product name or service mark of another company or organization mentioned above is the property or trademark of its respective owner.
