Introduction to Professional Document Management and Document Scanning
Place & Time: ELKS Club, Makati City, Philippines, January 31, 2017
With the increasing number of inquiries about document management and scanning services, the sales team organized and hosted a short seminar to help interested companies learn more about the benefits of Archive One and Go Paperless!
Mr. Jay Edades, co-founder of Paperless Trail Inc., led the first half of the talk by discussing facts and figures about scanning and indexing. Additionally, videos were presented to show the different stages of scanning. The second half was a demo done by Ms. Pam Castaneda, the Product Manager for Archive One and Go Paperless! The audience were involved with each company listing and categorizing their most important documents.
The seminar gave more than just a learning opportunity for the attendees; it also became a platform for them to network and learn about each other's contributions in their own field. The event was an overall success with a testimony from one of the event attendees:
"With 15 years of existence, PTI's products and services have been evolving thru time. Looking forward to embarking on another huge project with you as our partner." - Real Estate Company
- Archive One Team
