Bridging The Gaps Of Arkansas reopens community center

-- The Community Neighborhood center in Texarkana, Arkansas in the Sandflat Glendale community is open for business! The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for March 2, 2017 at 11:30 a.m at 209 E. 14Street, Texarkana, Arkansas. The Community Neighborhood Fun Day is scheduled for March 4, 2017 from 10:30am to 3:00 pm. Many neighbors and city leaders hope the project will bring positive changes for generations to come.Bridging The GAPS of Arkansas grand opening Thursday, March 2, 2017 will help revive this neighborhood. This organization is about all the people in the community coming together, to create a safe and positive environment for communities globally. It is also about children engaging in sporting and educational activities and giving the Sandflat Glendale neighborhoods the opportunity to build. Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas is committed to the entire family."This provides a space for the neighborhood to really come together and build a sense of community," Bridging The GAPS of Arkansas Director Barbara Pitts Riley said."Abandoned buildings are typically just trouble in neighborhoods,"said Pitts Riley. "And we are committed to eliminating those in the Texarkana Community."With the help of neighbors and city leaders, the space will be used a multipurpose neighborhood center and fun family park.The Bridging The GAPS of Arkansas – Sandflat, Glendale, Shannon Neighborhood Center is officially open and ready to see new faces. The space will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and on Saturday and Sunday for special events.The center will offer skill development for youth, adults and senior citizen activities.more information at www.btgacc.org