News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
VPG Transducers Introduces High-Reliability Load Pins with Best-in-Class Safe Overload Capacity
Malvern, Pa – February 17, 2017 – The VPG Transducers business unit of Vishay Precision Group, Inc., global designers and manufacturers of standard and custom force, pressure, torque, load, tension and weight sensors, today announced the global market introduction of its Model 5113 and Model 5117 load pins.
Model 5113 and Model 5117 load pins provide reliable and repeatable measurements of force, tension, load, and overload parameters, with an industry best-in-class safe overload capacity of up to ±250 kN. Their robust design incorporates VPG's own proprietary foil strain gage sensing technology, bonded onto a zinc-plated hardened alloy steel body. Units are highly compact, with the Model 5113 measuring 38 millimeters, and the Model 5117 measuring just 25 millimeters, facilitating their ease of installation within space constrained environments.
The load pins are offered in choices of three unique rated capacities from ±25 to ±60 kN. They further incorporate an embedded ratiometric voltage output converter and IP66 environmental protection. Alternate connector types, cable lengths and other customization options are available upon request. Please consult VPG Transducers for details.
The long-term stability and reliability of Models 5113 and 5117 make them an ideal choice for the support of virtually any control or safety system, including those operating under severe load and environmental conditions. Both models may be used as direct drop-in replacements for legacy load pin solutions, including those installed within typical off-highway and agricultural vehicle trailer hitch systems. In this instance, the Model 5117 is typically mounted onto the top arm, while the Model 5113 is installed onto the bottom arm. Other applications include off-road vehicles, plowing vehicles, cranes, hoisting gear, pulley shafts, winches, chain and brake anchors, bearing blocks, tensioning systems, elevators, floor conveyors, commercial and civil aircraft, chemical processing and R&D. For detailed product specifications, pricing, applications engineering support, or additional information, visit http://www.vishaypg.com/
About VPG Transducers
VPG Transducers is comprised of the Tedea-Huntleigh, Sensortronics, Revere, and Celtron brands of Vishay Precision Group (VPG). Our transducers use advanced strain gage technology, enabling VPG to offer a wide range of standard and custom-tailored sensors and solutions for measuring force (weight, torque, pressure, etc.). http://www.vishaypg.com/
About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at http://www.vpgsensors.com.
Contact
PR Agent: Embassy Global, LLC
inquiries@embassyglobalpr.com
***@embassyglobalpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse