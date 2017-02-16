 
Auburn's Carl Lawson Accepts Invite to NFL Combine

Lawson ends an impressive college football career from Auburn as a top-ranked defensive end
 
 
ATLANTA - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The NFL Combine participants for the 2017 Draft has been released and Auburn's Carl Lawson has been invited to participate along with Montravius Adams and Rudy Ford. The event begins Feb. 28 and runs through March 6 in Indianapolis.

Lawson, a coveted prospect in this year's draft class, is projected to be taken in the early rounds. Carl opted to forgo his senior season and declare early and is coming off his most productive season of college ball. In 2016, he lived up to the expectations bestowed upon him and developed into one of the nation's premier pass-rushers.

His post-season honors include Bednarik Award Semifinalist, 1st Team Phil Steele AllAmerican, 1st Team FWAA All-American, 1st Team Coaches All-SEC, 1st Team Phil Steele AllSEC, 2nd Team AP All-SEC, 2nd Team Athlon AllSEC, 2nd Team PFF All-SEC, AU's Defensive Player of the Year.

Carl is headed to the Combine where his goal is to destroy all the doubters and overcome every challenge. And he's also tipping his toe into what building a non-sports career will be like as he explore opportunities with major brands such as Fox Sports who's working with Carl to launch some new products

Against all odds, this has truly been a journey filled with many challenges and a cadre of doubters starting in High School that led his dad to make a decision to transfer schools, a defining moment in his college career that would produce 4 D-1 starters out of Atlanta.

It's going to be a great journey to watch as Lawson makes his way to the 2017 NFL Draft and make his family and his coaches in Atlanta and surrounding suburbs proud to call him theirs. http://www.nfl.com/combine/profiles/carl-lawson?id=2557901

Contact
T.MORRISON AGENCY
Tamika Morrison
***@tmorrisonpr.com
Source:Carl Lawson
Email:***@tmorrisonpr.com Email Verified
