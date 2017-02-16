GSF Mortgage Corp. Makes Its Mark in "The City of Invention," Welcomes Akron Office

GSF Mortgage Corp. - Akron,Ohio

-- GSF Mortgage Corp. is pleased to announce the addition of an Akron, Ohio office. The new team expands GSF's footprint in the Midwestern market, and includes both newcomers, as well as industry veterans eager to share their breadth of mortgage experience with residents living in The City of Invention.The Akron teamwill report to GSF Regional Manager, Todd Pennington. It includes the following staff additions:has been working in the mortgage industry for 16 years, after he was first introduced to the trade while in his last semester at Otterbein College. Krichbaum will serve as area sales manager, helping to expand GSF's retail branches and footprint throughout the U.S. "I look forward to the growth and expansion of this great brand, and being a part of a company that truly serves its communities,"Krichbaum says. "I believe this was the job I was made for."is a Kent State University alum who has been in the mortgage business for four years. He joins GSF as a loan originator, and says he enjoys helping people improve their financial position.joins GSF as a loan originator. The Ohio State alum, and hockey enthusiast, Majkut has served in the mortgage industry for five years. With his new role, Majkut looks forward to making the mortgage process a positive experience for all his clients. He is also excited to grow with GSF. "We are a new office, but we have strong leadership and big goals," he adds.is also an Ohio State University graduate. A professional in the mortgage industry for six years, Martin joins GSF as a lead loan processor.has been in the mortgage industry for 14 years, and joins GSF as a loan originator. He plans to put his marketing major from the University of Akron to use, by sharing the benefits of homeownership with military service members, and connecting with local builders, realtors and clients. "My clients choose to work with me just because of the financial aspect of the refinance or purchase process, but the ease of mind knowing they are going to have a smooth process from start to finish."joins GSF as a junior processor. Gellar will be responsible for preparing loans to submit to the processing department.has served in the mortgage industry for five years. He joins GSF as a system support trainer and says he hopes to build a network within the community and transform his new role into a lifelong career. "I love helping people," he says. "I went to school to be a firefighter and helping people is what excites me about this industry."joins GSF also as a system support manager, after serving more than 17 years in the mortgage industry. He hopes to assist each banker to reach their professional goals, as well as connect with local businesses to help expand GSF's reach in the Akron market. "It's a great feeling helping families achieve homeownership,"Loyd says. "If we achieve this, our branch will be a success."entered the mortgage industry following graduation at Kent State University in 2007, and joins GSF as a marketing manager. He is excited to help Akron residents realize the dream of homeownership, and to help the lender become a leader in service excellence. "As a person that has been on the receiving end of terrible customer service, I know frustrated it can make a person feel," Simpson says. "My goal is to make sure every person I speak with feels like they are the most important person in the room."is a former Marine and has served in the mortgage industry for more than a decade. He joins GSF as a loan officer, and looks forward to meeting with people from all walks of life and helping them to reach their homebuying dreams. "In my new position, I hope to gain satisfaction through helping people with better mortgage products and transform them into lifelong clients," he adds.GSF Mortgage continues to seek mortgage rockstars for a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.# # #Founded in 1995, GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender. With 20 years of lending experience, GSF professionals originate, process, underwrite, and fund all loans. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners with the GoGSF brand. We are focused on flexible and transparent mortgage lending and are on a quest to continue hiring the "best of the best" in the mortgage industry. With many locations, our strengths keep GSF Mortgage "Lending in Your Favor." Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.