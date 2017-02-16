 
National Self Storage Names New President

 
TUCSON, Ariz. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- National Self Storage (NSS), a self-storage management company, has named Travis Morrow as its new President effective February 1, 2017.

Mr. Morrow has served as the company's Vice President since 2006 and has been employed by NSS for 14 years since graduating with a degree in Finance from the University of Arizona.  He is active across the self storage industry, serving on multiple state and national association boards of directors.

"Travis started with National Self Storage as an intern in college, to see him learn and advance over the years has been truly rewarding," said Robert Schoff, majority owner of National Self Storage. "As National Self Storage begins its next new self-storage development, we are fortunate to have someone with Travis' vast experience leading the company during this period of growth."

About National Self Storage

National Self Storage has been serving owners and investors in the self storage industry since 1982.  They offer a full suite of management services including accounting, employee supervision, comprehensive marketing programs, development and operations consulting.

For additional information, please visit www.nationalselfstorage.com

Travis Morrow
(520) 577-9777
***@nationalselfstorage.com
Source:National Self Storage
Email:***@nationalselfstorage.com Email Verified
