 
News By Tag
* 3d Printing
* 3d Scanning
* Additive Manufacturing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lake Mary
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Achieves Strategic Reseller Status for Creaform

NeoMetrix reaches Strategic Partner level with Creaform for 2017.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* 3d Printing
* 3d Scanning
* Additive Manufacturing

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Lake Mary - Florida - US

Subject:
* Awards

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. has announced that they have achieved Strategic Reseller Status with Creaform.  Creaform recognizes Strategic partners as those who achieve the required sales threashold, while maintaining the required technical staff to provide training and on-going support to its customers. Since 2010, NeoMetrix has been an authorized reseller of Creaform 3D scanning products. These products include the HandySCAN700 and the new MetraSCAN Elite 3D Scanners, as well as the VXinspect and VXmodel software.

         Reaching this milestone requires a strong commitment to marketing, sales and technical support. According to Dan Perreault, President of NeoMetrix Technologies, "We believe that we achieved this level of  success with Creaform products because of our philosophy of addressing each specific customer's needs, rather than just pushing to sell products. The numerous Creaform solutions which we offer at NeoMetrix, equip us with a wide range of cutting-edge, versatile tools to address the metrology needs of today's engineers."

About NeoMetrix:

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (http://www.3dscanningservices.net) is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform, Evatronix, and Geomagic. NeoMetrix also offs engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.

About Creaform:

Creaform develops, manufactures and distributes innovative 3D portable measurement technologies and is a leading provider of engineering services. Creaform's mission is to provide customers worldwide with high-quality innovative 3D technology, turnkey services and reliable support. Through its expertise and the passion and commitment of its employees, Creaform helps companies seamlessly create, simulate, verify, and collaborate in 3D, significantly enhancing their turnaround times and profitability. The company's wide range of products and services are being used worldwide by more than 2500 clients from various industries such as automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, consumer products, research & education, NDT, heavy industries and power generation. Creaform is a unit of AMETEK Ultra Precision Technologies.

For more information:
·         Contact NeoMetrix via the company website:

http://3dscanningservices.net/contact/

·         See the products offered by NeoMetrix:

http://3dscanningservices.net/neometrix-3d-products/

·         See the services offered by NeoMetrix:

http://3dscanningservices.net/neometrix-services/

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and Creaform are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact
Conor Kavanaugh | Inside & Marketing Specialist
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.
***@neometrixtech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@neometrixtech.com Email Verified
Tags:3d Printing, 3d Scanning, Additive Manufacturing
Industry:Engineering
Location:Lake Mary - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 22, 2017
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share