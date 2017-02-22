News By Tag
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Achieves Strategic Reseller Status for Creaform
NeoMetrix reaches Strategic Partner level with Creaform for 2017.
Reaching this milestone requires a strong commitment to marketing, sales and technical support. According to Dan Perreault, President of NeoMetrix Technologies, "We believe that we achieved this level of success with Creaform products because of our philosophy of addressing each specific customer's needs, rather than just pushing to sell products. The numerous Creaform solutions which we offer at NeoMetrix, equip us with a wide range of cutting-edge, versatile tools to address the metrology needs of today's engineers."
About NeoMetrix:
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (http://www.3dscanningservices.net) is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform, Evatronix, and Geomagic. NeoMetrix also offs engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.
About Creaform:
Creaform develops, manufactures and distributes innovative 3D portable measurement technologies and is a leading provider of engineering services. Creaform's mission is to provide customers worldwide with high-quality innovative 3D technology, turnkey services and reliable support. Through its expertise and the passion and commitment of its employees, Creaform helps companies seamlessly create, simulate, verify, and collaborate in 3D, significantly enhancing their turnaround times and profitability. The company's wide range of products and services are being used worldwide by more than 2500 clients from various industries such as automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, consumer products, research & education, NDT, heavy industries and power generation. Creaform is a unit of AMETEK Ultra Precision Technologies.
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and Creaform are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Conor Kavanaugh | Inside & Marketing Specialist
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.
***@neometrixtech.com
