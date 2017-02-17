Country(s)
Transform Your Body. Transform Your Life
New book will educate, motivate and inspire you to become the best version of you!
In their new book, The Transformation Book: A Proven 4-Part Plan to Help You Lose Weight, Feel Great, and Become the BEST Version of YOU! (Advantage Media Group, January 2017), co-authors and husband and wife team, Justin Yule, BS, CPT and Janell Yule, BS, CPT, FDN-P, reveal the proven strategies they've used with thousands of clients. Divided into four parts focused on mindset, nutrition, training, and lifestyle, The Transformation Book includes valuable information and tools anyone can employ.
"Our mission is to educate, motivate and inspire you to become the best version of you!", exclaims Justin Yule, a degreed and certified fitness professional with over 2 decades of experience. "We truly believe that to be the best parent, spouse, partner, or worker you need to be at your best." "It's not about achieving a perfect body," adds Janell Yule, a nutrition and lifestyle coach with a bachelor of science degree in health promotion and a minor in psychology. "It's about making a transformation to be happier, healthier, and more fit."
Justin and Janell's diverse backgrounds in weight loss and fitness, combined with 32 years working in the fitness industry, and their lifelong personal journeys gives them a unique, realistic perspective on health, fitness and weight loss - not just the science, but the personal struggles people face when trying to make a change in their lifestyle. In The Transformation Book, they not only layout their proven plan to become the best version of you, they dispel common diet and exercise myths, as well as share personal stories and lessons from their clients - real people just like you.
The Transformation Book is available now at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Justin Yule is the founder, president, and chief fitness officer of The Transformation Club in Chanhassen, MN. He also serves fitness professionals worldwide as a business coach and subject-matter expert. He has a bachelor of science degree in physical education with a concentration in adult fitness. Justin holds multiple specialty certifications and has helped clients achieve their health and fitness goals since 1997.
Janell Yule is the co-owner and chief nutrition officer at The Transformation Club, where she helps clients lose weight and feel great. She holds a bachelor of science degree in health promotion and wellness with a minor in psychology. She is also a certified Functional Diagnostic Nutrition practitioner, personal trainer, and yoga instructor.
For more information or to request an interview with Justin and/or Janell, please contact Jessica Evangelista at (952) 224-4852 or jessica@thetransformationclub.fitness.
The Transformation Club
