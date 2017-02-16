News By Tag
Wood Palace Kitchens to host cooking demo
Students from Old Colony Regional Vocational High School featured chefs at February 28th event
The fun will begin at 6:00 p.m. when the culinary students team up to prepare shrimp scampi and a few other special treats.
The fee is $25 to attend this special "it's almost spring" demo at the Wood Palace Kitchens, Inc. showroom at 7 Mill Street in Middleboro.
"The young chefs we're featuring are remarkable,"
Space is limited so please register ASAP by contacting jzinni@woodpalacekitchens.com or call 508-947-1975.
About Wood Palace Kitchens
Wood Palace Kitchens (www.woodpalacekitchens.com)
Wood Palace Kitchens was founded in 1979 by Tim Holick, a former woodworking student and teacher, who began the business as a home-based operation that built customized cabinets for the local market. Over a number of years, he has transitioned Wood Palace Kitchens from a manufacturing concern to one that is a distributor, representing select manufacturers and providing turn-key services for customers, including design, installation and maintenance. Wood Palace Kitchens today has seven full-time employees, and a 5,000 square foot showroom in Middleboro. The company has a consistent, ongoing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, providing a portion of each sale to that foundation. Wood Palace Kitchens hosts ongoing events at its showroom, located at 7 Mill Street, Middleboro, MA. To learn more about the company, upcoming events, or for a tour of the facility, please call (508) 947-1975 or check out their website.
