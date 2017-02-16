Wood Palace Kitchens to host cooking demo

Students from Old Colony Regional Vocational High School featured chefs at February 28th event

-- Wood Palace Kitchens, a premier cabinetry distributor representing select manufacturers and providing turn-key services for customers will host a cooking demo on Tuesday, February 28with students from Old Colony Regional Vocational High School in Rochester as featured chefs.The fun will begin at 6:00 p.m. when the culinary students team up to prepare shrimp scampi and a few other special treats.The fee is $25 to attend this special "it's almost spring" demo at the Wood Palace Kitchens, Inc. showroom at 7 Mill Street in Middleboro."The young chefs we're featuring are remarkable,"said Tim Holick, owner of Wood Palace Kitchens. "Come join us, bring your appetite and share in the enjoyment of this late winter celebration."Space is limited so please register ASAP by contacting jzinni@woodpalacekitchens.com or call 508-947-1975.Wood Palace Kitchens (www.woodpalacekitchens.com)is a 38-year old company providing turn-key cabinetry solutions and representing five top-quality lines of cabinets and related products. Services include cabinetry, countertops and hardware. Wood Palace Kitchens works both with the residential or homeowner market and with a number of area contractors and builders. Installation work done by Wood Palace Kitchens carries a lifetime warranty.Wood Palace Kitchens was founded in 1979 by Tim Holick, a former woodworking student and teacher, who began the business as a home-based operation that built customized cabinets for the local market. Over a number of years, he has transitioned Wood Palace Kitchens from a manufacturing concern to one that is a distributor, representing select manufacturers and providing turn-key services for customers, including design, installation and maintenance. Wood Palace Kitchens today has seven full-time employees, and a 5,000 square foot showroom in Middleboro. The company has a consistent, ongoing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, providing a portion of each sale to that foundation. Wood Palace Kitchens hosts ongoing events at its showroom, located at 7 Mill Street, Middleboro, MA. To learn more about the company, upcoming events, or for a tour of the facility, please call (508) 947-1975 or check out their website.