OpenStack deployed within 1 cup of coffee (or 1 Martini!)

Easy OpenStack cloud deployment for your private cloud environment

a7327bd2b8415ad0eb3af2800 d089128

Media Contact

Katerina Gumenko

+372 61 48 032

***@sardinasystems.com Katerina Gumenko+372 61 48 032

End

-- Cloud adoption technology it is the latest trend growing in the IT market. More and more organizations are realizing that the virtualization process it is vital and it will make a huge difference for their businesses, as the cloud adoption can improve the resource efficiency, lower computing costs, and ensure highly availability and scalability of the businesses.OpenStack, is currently the leading open-source software platform for the cloud computing, changing the way businesses deliver self-service to the IT. It is backed by the industry's largest ecosystems of technology providers to enable cost savings, control and portability.There is an entire thriving community members and individual developers and users that are constantly working on the cloud software to run it smoothly for all its users. Even so, the deployment phase of OpenStack can still be a real challenge that will hit once the installing process is starting.The deployment step it is difficult and complex, requesting a lot of effort to run the cloud and get it ready and efficient for the business. What makes it complex, is the number and variety of components of the setup and configuration, while requiring cloud specific skills and experience in the field.However, there is one solution to the deployment challenges of the OpenStack cloud computing software.The solution it is called: AUTOMATION!The automation cloud innovative process it is designed to minimize the operational cost of running your cloud, set up a configuration management system and get a fully operational OpenStack within 1 cup of coffee.Adopting automation for your cloud environment it is a proven solution that will massively impact the organizations business, while delivering the following benefits:- Simplify and speed up the OpenStack deployment phase through innovation- Flexible, programable and easily integrated with operator's broader environment- Does not rely on a large cumbersome disk images- Change-tracked:No unknown states- Easily repeatable: Redeploy, easily change environment at any timeReady to simplify your OpenStack adoption and management? Schedule a 1 to 1 session on our website http://bit.ly/ 2lnBwCA