OpenStack deployed within 1 cup of coffee (or 1 Martini!)
Easy OpenStack cloud deployment for your private cloud environment
OpenStack, is currently the leading open-source software platform for the cloud computing, changing the way businesses deliver self-service to the IT. It is backed by the industry's largest ecosystems of technology providers to enable cost savings, control and portability.
There is an entire thriving community members and individual developers and users that are constantly working on the cloud software to run it smoothly for all its users. Even so, the deployment phase of OpenStack can still be a real challenge that will hit once the installing process is starting.
The deployment step it is difficult and complex, requesting a lot of effort to run the cloud and get it ready and efficient for the business. What makes it complex, is the number and variety of components of the setup and configuration, while requiring cloud specific skills and experience in the field.
However, there is one solution to the deployment challenges of the OpenStack cloud computing software.
The solution it is called: AUTOMATION!
The automation cloud innovative process it is designed to minimize the operational cost of running your cloud, set up a configuration management system and get a fully operational OpenStack within 1 cup of coffee.
Adopting automation for your cloud environment it is a proven solution that will massively impact the organizations business, while delivering the following benefits:
- Simplify and speed up the OpenStack deployment phase through innovation
- Flexible, programable and easily integrated with operator's broader environment
- Does not rely on a large cumbersome disk images
- Change-tracked:
- Easily repeatable: Redeploy, easily change environment at any time
Ready to simplify your OpenStack adoption and management? Schedule a 1 to 1 session on our website http://bit.ly/
