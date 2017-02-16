Latest SuperGIS Server 3.3 Is Released!

Developed by Supergeo, SuperGIS Server is powerful software that helps various organizations to manage and publish spatial data. And now, with newly added features, its latest update has been released.

-- Developed by Supergeo Technologies for years, SuperGIS Server is powerful software that enables various companies and organizations to manage spatial data and publish map services. Instead of processing and displaying spatial data within your team, the biggest advantage of using GIS server is that it allows people around the world together to view and share beautiful maps you created.In this updated version, several features of SuperGIS Server 3.3 are improved, including the capability of data sharing and many details of manipulation. Now, users can edit and share data via spatial databases in a smoother way. And attributes window you queried can be freely moved by the mouse. Also, the interface of SuperGIS Server's ultra website is adjusted, making users to have a better experience when accessing map services with various devices.In the following year, Supergeo Product Team will focus on developing the next generation server product- SuperGIS Server 10, which is now in the stage of product design and development. The official release is scheduled at the end of 2017. Please stay tuned!Mail us to get latest free trial of SuperGIS Server 3.3:Learn more about SuperGIS Server:http://www.supergeotek.com/ProductPage_SGS3.aspx?Type=Key%20Features