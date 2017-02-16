Cynoteck Technology Solutions marked its presence in IndiaSoft 2017

Cynoteck Technology solutions emerging web and CRM Company participated in 16th edition of IndiaSoft at Hyderabad.

-- Cynoteck technology solutions Pvt. ltd, one of the emerging IT firm providing out of the box innovative software solutions in web, mobile and CRM is glad to be a part of the IndiaSoft meet held at Hyderabad.India IT Show 2017 became successful with participating delegates from more than 200 countries that showcased best of IT products & solutions for the growth of their enterprise. The exclusive show caters towards offering a dedicated single platform for Indian IT companies to exchange and share innovative technology and expertise with global buyers. This was one of the biggest IT event organized by the ESC (Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council), India's top ICT export promotion organization to nurture IT Technology expansion on large scale. The IT show was focused for 400 IT buyers from plus 75 countries including North America, Latin America, ASEAN countries, Africa, CIS, SAARC, Europe, Japan, Middle East, Korea, Hong Kong, etc. witnessed some 200 IT Indian companies participated for Indian exhibition of software expertise.Being one of the most prominent event for IT companies, corporate sector and small to mid-sized enterprise IndiaSoft initiate two-way exchange of innovative deals, and enhance explore business paradigm to the maximum. India has created a niche for the Global Software exports as both domestic and internationals IT growth is expected to touch some 80% from the digital India uprising. IndiaSoft is the best stage in the form of Indian IT show to boost software and service innovation and export both in the domestic and the international markets.Cynoteck is an emerging professional IT services provider that serves Global business house at the enterprises and corporate level, helping them meet the business digital challenges. Cynoteck is trusted Mobile and Cloud CRM partner that empowers B2B enterprises to digitally connect with CRM technology with strong teams of CRM consultants specialized in Salesforce, MS Dynamics, Resco Cloud and Mobile CRM platform. Cynoteck facilitates innovative digital solution underpin for the global client's business requirement, and ensure quality delivery of complex critical projects.For further information, please contact:[Cynoteck Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.][+91-135-600-4440][info@cynoteck.com]