Self Defense Instructor Certification Course

SAFE International™ Self Defense. SAFE International™ proudly offers a self-defense certification course for those interested in serving their community or workplace as a self-defense instructor.

Safe

Contact

SAFE International™

***@straightlinepr.com SAFE International™

End

-- SAFE International™proudly offers a self-defense certification course for those interested in serving their community or workplace as a self-defense instructor.Led by CEO and founder Christopher Roberts and Founder of Senshido International Richard Dimitri, this mobile self-defense instruction company has more than 25 years of self-protection coaching and training for ages 12 to 82. They have established SAFE International™as Canada's leader in the self-defense industry and are expanding their reputation across the border to the United States, Australia and Finland.Since 1994, SAFE International™has taught more than a quarter million people, reaching more students at schools, business associates and corporations every year. With a message that can save lives, SAFE International™wants to spread these valuable lessons by certifying future instructors to join the cause. In a matter of five hours, instructors can equip a group of individuals in the fundamentals of self-defense, protecting themselves and those around them.As an instructor, physical combative skills are taught that are based on human physiology and anatomy, not martial arts. Our teaching model is founded on the premise that when facing a real-life threat, one must act spontaneously. Instructors also teach their trainees the necessity of remaining mentally alert and exhibit situational awareness, no matter the setting. To ensure this, our training involves simulations of potential real-life scenarios to embed and establish the right attitude of response as second nature in our clients. Our SAFE International™clients leave with a well-rounded education, possessing both the needed theoretical and the hands-on understanding, thanks to our knowledgeable trainers.The SAFE International™certification course is holistic and comprehensive, covering the basics of personal protection, as well as taking into consideration the legal, ethical, moral and psychological applications. This self-defense certification is applicable to all demographics, encompassing law enforcement personnel to middle school students to corporate businesspersons. Training modules cover actual real-life experiences, not only making the training applicable, but also memorable.At SAFE International™, our curriculum is based on thousands of hours of experience, training and decades of research into criminology, behavioral psychology and violence and confrontation physiology. Those who were once deemed as vulnerable and weak are now equipped with the knowledge to deescalate scenarios and react to confrontation. Our trainers must have the leadership skill set to provide diverse and customized training courses to effectively reach each group of trainees.SAFE International™has put together several teaching modules, varying in levels of specific certification in order to give our instructors options and maintain affordability. Whether one is a novice or are experienced, the first module, SAFE International's Core Curriculum, extensively covers the core fundamentals of the SAFE International™self defense program, building a foundation for future certifications. In fact, the SAFE Core curriculum certification material is revised and updated every year – a consistent practice for the past 23 years – in an effort to maintain up-to-date information so as to corroborate with current reports of civilian violence.Upon graduation, instructors will receive their official SAFE International™certification, as well as marketing tools such as official SAFE International™badges and banners. Our goal is to prepare our instructors scattered abroad so they have all the tools necessary to teach clients effectively.SAFE International™believes that self-defense is not a luxury – it should be ready information that anyone can acquire. In a world that has potential danger lurking around every corner, SAFE International™is committed to training mothers, fathers, sisters, siblings and children, so they can all return safely home at the end of the day. At SAFE International™our loyalty is first and foremost to our clients as they further impact their students, friends, families and communities. If this message resonates with you, come join our self-defense instructor course today to see firsthand the impact you can have on your community. www.safeinternational.bizContact:Chris RobertsSAFE International™15535 Cooper Rd.Lunenburg, ONCanada K0C 1R01 800 465-5972