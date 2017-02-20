 
News By Tag
* Eco Mobile Detailing
* Mobile Detailing
* Auto Detailing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jacksonville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
26252423222120

Wash Ninja® Puts 10-Year-Old Domain Up for Sale to Invest in a Clean Future

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Eco Mobile Detailing
Mobile Detailing
Auto Detailing

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Jacksonville - Florida - US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Wash Ninja, Inc., Masters in Mobile Green Car Shine, debuted their 'Green-Friendly' mobile detailing business one (1) year ago, providing 5 star reviewed 'Eco-Detailing & Auto Vehicle Car Care Protection' for residential and company fleet services. The company owns several Category 1 Top Level Domains (TLD) and is seeking to divest a premium .COM business domain to continue focus on its core green-friendly mission to create a more sustainable future.

The premium .COM business domain has been released on the Wash Ninja® company website for $10,000 and comes with over 4,300 Twitter followers.  The organization will also make $500 contribution to the environment with the purchase.

With domain age being a factor in ranking in search engines, entrepreneurs and business owners consider purchasing aged domains, and those particularly that have surpassed 10 years online.  The business domain is a few months from crossing the 10 year mark.

Wash Ninja® is asking $1,000 dollars for every year the domain has been online, or $10,000. If the domain goes to auction, the price will increase to $11,500 to pay a $1,500 broker commission fee.  Interested parties can request more information by filling out the contact form on the Wash Ninja® website, or by calling toll free 844 WASH JAX.

The Florida based corporation is 100% committed to the planet.  The sale of the domain seeks to bring mutual benefit to the new owner and assists funding the future of Wash Ninja's green-friendly focus and business mission.

Visit the company website at www.wash.ninja for more information.

About Wash Ninja, Inc.

Wash Ninja, Inc. serves the planet and autos with 'Green Friendly' energy efficient hose free mobile auto detailing services, apparel, and accessories
End
Source:
Email:***@wash.ninja Email Verified
Phone:(844) WASH JAX
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wash Ninja, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share