The Woodlands in Middleboro on schedule for first phase completion in Spring 2017
Peabody Properties serves as Marketing and Management agent.
Peabody Properties, Inc. is Marketing and Management Agent for The Woodlands. The one, two and three bedroom open concept apartment homes will be situated on 34 acres near Route 28 and will offer high end finishes, such as plank flooring throughout, gourmet kitchens and in-home washer and dryers. The apartment homes will be both market rate, with some homes designated as affordable.
Future residents of The Woodlands will enjoy a 4,000 square foot club house including a top-of-the-line kitchen, an expansive lounge area suitable for meetings, parties and receptions, a children's play space, HDTV and golf simulation screen. Other amenities include a theatre room, 24-hour fitness center, multipurpose sport court, playground, outdoor grilling areas, walking trail, pool and patio, bicycle storage and a pet park. Landscaping around the property will incorporate the area's natural habitats including cranberry bogs and forests.
The project is being developed by Cranberry Management LLC, a multinational development company, part of R S Global International. The General Contractor is Terratec Construction, Inc. Established in 2003, Terratec Construction, Inc., is specialized in turnkey projects ranging from infrastructure and foundations to buildings, and the most detailed finishes. Peabody Properties is overseeing the leasing of all apartments and the marketing and management of the community.
Peabody Properties Principal and CEO Karen Fish-Will said, "We are very pleased with the progress toward developing this community, and we are happy to have the chance tooffer quality housing options to the Middleborough area. This is the largest green-area constructed apartment community in the region; and, with its many amenities, we are confident that there will be considerable interest in these apartmenthomes."
Any parties interested in additional information and project updates should visit www.livethewoodlandsapts.com.
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 10,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 50 on the 2016 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
About Cranberry Management, LLC
Based in Middleborough, MA, Cranberry Management LLC, part of R S Global International, is a multinational commercial and residential real estate firm with expertise in every aspect of development, from planning, acquisition and financing to construction and leasing. Cranberry Management, LLC oversees projects across the United States and around the globe.
Photo caption: The first phase of construction for The Woodlands is moving along well, with a tentative completion of this first phase in the Spring. Peabody Properties (http://peabodyproperties.com)
