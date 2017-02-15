 
Camden Property Trust Opens New Transit-Oriented Community in Lone Tree, CO

 
 
LONE TREE, Colo. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Camden Property Trust has announced the opening of Camden Lincoln Station, an upscale, transit-oriented apartment community in Lone Tree, a southern suburb of Denver, Colorado.

The new Camden Lincoln Station features studios, 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes with upscale amenities, conveniently located off Lincoln and I-25 in Lone Tree.  The city was named one of Denver's best suburbs to live (http://www.movoto.com/guide/denver-co/best-denver-suburbs/) by multiple-listing service, Movoto.

Units include spacious kitchens with stainless steel appliances, electric cooktops, quartz countertops and islands.  Camden Lincoln Station has a 1,600 sq ft fitness center, yoga studio and two large courtyards with fire pits, gas grills, comfortable seating, lawn games, and outdoor table tennis.  Also on site is a year-round pool and spa, accented by a fountain and a Paw Spa for residents' dogs.

Camden Lincoln Station is situated next to one of Denver's newest RTD light rail stations and all new residents receive free 2017 Neighborhood Light Rail Passes.  The community is also just minutes away from high end shopping, including Park Meadows Mall.  The Arnold Palmer-designed Lone Tree Golf Club is also nearby.  Camden Lincoln Station is zoned to Douglas County School District, ranked in the top 10% of Colorado school districts.

This is Camden's eighth community in the Denver Metro area.

###

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of

multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 152 properties containing 52,793 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 55,366 apartment homes in 159 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the ninth consecutive year as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in America, ranking #9.

For more information, contact: Andrew Neilly or Nancy Amaral, Gallen.Neilly.Amaral, (925) 930-9848, andrew@gallen.com or nancy@gallen.com

