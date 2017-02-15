News By Tag
Callision Inc. Launches the First Free Cloud Business Phone System, Carrier-Independent CCaaS
Callision Inc. Launches the First Free Cloud Business Phone System and the First Carrier-Independent Enterprise-Grade Contact Center as a Service
The first launch is a free phone system for small businesses, Callision Core, which provides enterprise-grade unified communications and contact center technology free of charge for up to five users.
"From now on, smaller businesses no longer have to sign up for an array of expensive solutions just to operate their telephony on a professional level. Whether they need an interactive voice menu to greet their callers, a queue to distribute calls among team members, a conference bridge for meetings, or even comprehensive schedule-based forwarding to enhance coverage - with Callision, they get all of that for free - just pick or add a SIP carrier and start calling," said Joseph O'Donnell, the Head of Global Opportunities at Callision. "As with any other flavor of Callision, businesses have access to real-time monitoring and interactive call and status dashboards that provide full organisational visibility - a must in the times when workforce optimisation is a requirement to stay competitive."
The second launch went a step further, enabling businesses of all sizes to use Callision with their existing SIP providers - something that no other CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) has ever offered.
"Instead of trying to compete in the crowded SIP trunking space, we work with carriers and list them on our marketplace. Customers can pick preferred vendors or use their existing SIP providers for national and international calls and phone numbers, making migrations to Callision a breeze. At the same time, we are helping carriers get new customers," stated Jay Jideliov, the founder and CEO of Callision. "Moreover, VOIP providers themselves can now bundle their offerings with Callision, tethering their capabilities to the top-of-the-line contact center functionality, such as Intelligent Routing, Dynamic CallerID, Salesforce and Zendesk integrations, and our sleek, lightning-fast Big Data Analytics".
About Callision Inc.
Callision is a privately-owned New York-based cloud communications solutions provider. Its portfolio includes a comprehensive suite of enterprise-grade software products that encompasses telephony, productivity and mobility, workforce management, and intelligence.
