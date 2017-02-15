News By Tag
Great Alaska Adventures Includes a One-of-a-Kind BearCamp® Experience in 2017-18 Wilderness Safaris
The epicenter of these multi-day safaris is BearCamp®, a remote outpost at the entrance of Lake Clark National Park and Preserve. This is the gateway to four million roadless acres, accessible only by Alaska bush plane or boat.
A pioneer in Alaska conservation and adventure travel, Great Alaska Adventures (http://www.greatalaska.com/)
Between June 1 and Sept. 1, guests on all Great Alaska Adventures' safaris fly into the encampment from the Kenai Peninsula's Soldotna airfield in groups of four and six for a one or two-night stay to experience several-times-
The Walt Disney Company chose Great Alaska BearCamp® (http://www.greatalaska.com/
The bush plane lands on the smooth beach of remote Chinitna Bay. The 45-minute flight passes by Cook Inlet, with its second highest tide in the world, and the 10,000 foot volcano, Mount Iliamna. Food is flown in daily that an on-site, Culinary Institute of America-trained chef augments with locally harvested clams, berries and fish, pretty much the same fare that bears enjoy.
Caprice Stoner spends her summers here. For over a decade she has served as hostess, manager, gatekeeper and naturalist at Great Alaska BearCamp®. In this perfect-for-
Following are safari programs that include Great Alaska BearCamp®:
- National Park Wildlife Safari – Over 10 days watch glaciers calving and the antics of Humpback and Orca whales, sea otters and the endangered Stellar sea lions; kayak by moose, fox, beaver, bear (Brown and Black), lynx and wolves. From $6,195 per person, double. http://www.greatalaska.com/
- The Greatland Safari – For seven days the spectacles and wildlife of the Kenai Peninsula impress guests while hiking and cruising. From $4,195 per person, double. http://www.greatalaska.com/
- Ultimate Alaska Family Adventure Safari – Families can enjoy five or seven days, choosing between guided salmon fishing and glacier cruising, with eagles prevalent on guided hikes and kayak excursions. From $5,195 per person double for seven days; from $4,395 per person double for five days. http://www.greatalaska.com/
- The Kenai Explorer Safari – Over five days enjoy wilderness hiking and kayaking through the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. From $3,195 per person double. http://www.greatalaska.com/
Great Alaska BearCamp® is also available as a stand-alone adventure for one and two-night stays. It is an ideal complement to a cruise or other Alaska-based touring. Rates at BearCamp® start at $1,595 per person, double for a one-night stay (http://www.greatalaska.com/
About Great Alaska Adventures
One particular love affair with Alaska began more than 30 years ago. Since then a venture that began as a fishing lodge has morphed into Great Alaska Adventures. Laurence John, Principal and Founder, son Kent John, and partner Kathy Haley, an Alaska native, have grown a sport fishing enterprise into opportunities for diverse adventure travel on Alaska's Kenai Peninsula, just 20 minutes by plane from Anchorage. The company is recognized as an industry leader by virtue of its world-class offerings of trips: sport fishing, bear viewing, family safaris, multi-sport adventures, eagle float trips, Kenai Fjords nature cruises, photo safaris and more.
