Students at Trinity Christian Academy Connect Through STEM Club
Third and fourth grade students in the lower school STEM Club are learning about the science classes they will take in high school including biology, chemistry and physics. The most recent lesson focused on physics, which is the study of matter, motion and its behavior through time and space.
National Engineers Week is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of and interest in engineering and technology careers.
About Trinity Christian Academy
Trinity Christian Academy (TCA) is an independent coeducational school, which offers families and their children a demanding, college preparatory curriculum within a Christian community. For more than 44 years, TCA has followed the goals of the founding board members of being a debt-free facility. TCA strives to honor God in the way it uses the funds that continue to be given to the school. To learn more, visit www.trinitychristian.org
Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co. for TCA
