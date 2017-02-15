Country(s)
Industry News
Hickey Smith LLP Launches New York Office
Hickey Smith continues its nationwide expansion with Manhattan-based office to service corporate clients across the New York metropolitan area
"The New York metropolitan area has been an important market for us for many years and we are fortunate to have a significant and growing client base located here," said David M. Hickey, Managing Partner at Hickey Smith, LLP. "Our team is excited about the firm's continued nationwide expansion and committed to continue to serve as trusted business partners for our clients." Mr. Hickey and Howard Hoffmann, Executive Director, are leading the New York expansion.
With the opening of the new office, Hickey Smith is expanding its team and adding two new senior attorneys: Barry J. Trilling and Audrey M. Weinstein.
Mr. Trilling recently joined the Hickey Smith team in October 2016, serving clients with cross-disciplinary experience in the interaction of environmental law with commercial business and real estate transactions, borrowing and lending, business formation, corporate disclosure, estates and trusts, insurance, land use, historic preservation, officer/director liability, and tax incentive policy. A proven advisor to clients located both within the United States and internationally, Mr. Trilling has represented clients in a wide variety of environmental matters including commercial transactions, regulatory and legislative counsel, and litigation at the trial and appellate level concerning environmental, commercial, government contract, and administrative law.
Ms. Weinstein joins the firm as Of Counsel. Ms. Weinstein brings over 30 years of experience as a corporate, transactional and health care attorney, serving most recently as Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Superior Vision Corp. While serving as General Counsel, Ms. Weinstein was the chief legal and compliance officer responsible for legal, regulatory and operational compliance matters, and for leading the company's internal processes, regulations and company policies, including risk management and HIPAA Privacy and Security. In addition, she has extensive experience in private practice, working with a wide range of clients on all aspects of corporate and transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, credit facilities, securities offerings, and other complex corporate transactions and internal corporate matters.
"These accomplished attorneys have the experience and knowledge that mesh extraordinarily well with the firm's spectrum of specialized practice areas and services," said Mr. Hoffmann. "As innovators, Hickey Smith is focused on putting the right combination of talent, disciplined processes, and technology to work for our clients. It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Barry and Audrey to the Hickey Smith team."
Hickey Smith's New York office is located at One Grand Central Place, 60 East 42nd Street, in Midtown Manhattan. A central location for clients in New York, Hickey Smith's office is located in proximity to a number of corporate headquarters including Allianz, Citigroup, Colgate-Palmolive, Hess, JP Morgan Chase, MetLife, Morgan Stanley, and Time Warner.
Hickey Smith was recently recognized as one of the most innovative law firms in the world by London-based The Lawyer magazine.
About Hickey Smith
Hickey Smith is a law firm purposely designed to deliver legal services with significantly greater efficiency, consistency, and added value. By deconstructing and refining traditional legal processes, applying workflow technology and automated document assembly, and collecting and analyzing data, Hickey Smith is transforming the way legal services are delivered today. For more information, visit hickeysmith.com.
* Photo courtesy of Empire State Realty Trust
Contact
Katie Allen
***@hickeysmith.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse