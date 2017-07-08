News By Tag
Hickey Smith Achieves Successful ISO 27001 Information Security Certification for the Third Consecutive Year
ISO 27001 is an internationally accepted set of standards for information security management that helps organizations keep information assets secure. To maintain the certification, Hickey Smith underwent a stringent evaluation process and will continue to perform annual audits to ensure compliance and to assess initiatives for continued improvement. Hickey Smith is an established, worldwide leader in technology-driven, innovative legal services.
David M. Hickey, managing partner for Hickey Smith, said, "We recognize that the ability to prevent security breaches and protect data from being compromised is of critical importance. This certification emphasizes the extensive measures we have implemented to protect our clients' confidential data and is a part of our long-term commitment to security best practices."
According to Chief Information Security Officer and Managing Director, IT Antonella Commiato, "We review our environment on an ongoing basis to identify and address data potential security risks, continuously enhance our security measures, and ensure the confidentiality that our clients expect from Hickey Smith. The annual ISO audit process gives us an opportunity to promote our continual commitment to raise the bar on security."
Though ISO 27001 certification is not yet required for law firms, Hickey Smith is dedicated to protecting sensitive and confidential information. The firm recognizes that ISO 27001 certification dramatically increases the ability to detect and stop a security breach, and ultimately mitigates risk for the firm and its clients.
About Hickey Smith
Hickey Smith is a law firm purposely designed to deliver legal services with significantly greater efficiency, consistency, and added value. By deconstructing and refining traditional legal processes, applying workflow technology, and collecting and analyzing data, Hickey Smith is transforming the way legal services are delivered today. With an unrivaled combination of disciplined processes, technology expertise, and business leadership, Hickey Smith clients benefit from reduced total legal spend, improved quality, enhanced transparency, actionable insight, simplified management of outside counsel, and increased control. For more information, visit hickeysmith.com.
Contact
Katie Allen
Managing Director, Marketing
***@hickeysmith.com
