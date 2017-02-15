News By Tag
Barcoding, Inc. Forms Partnership with SC-ID, LLC
Strategic partnership allows systems integrator to provide enterprise-level support and ongoing service to hardware reseller's business and government clients
Mike Saldi, president and CEO, SCL Holdings, Inc. said, "We made the decision to focus exclusively on our growing software business, SCLogic, LLC. Because of our longstanding customer relationships, it was important to partner our SC-ID clients with a company that will give them the level of service and knowledge that they are accustomed to receiving. We are 100 percent comfortable placing our SC-ID clients in Barcoding, Inc.'s hands."
Under the new partnership, Barcoding will assume SC-ID's role of assisting enterprises and government agencies in the selection, procurement, and deployment of mobile computing hardware and solutions, in order to improve their clients' global supply chains and operations.
Shane Snyder, president, Barcoding, Inc., said, "Barcoding has demonstrated expertise in end-to-end implementations, including assisting clients with selecting the right hardware platforms and providing ongoing service and support for that hardware. With this partnership, we will provide our comprehensive support and service to SC-ID's clients, ensuring they are maximizing their efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity."
To learn more about SC-ID's hardware and Barcoding's ongoing services, please visit: http://www.barcoding.com/
About SC-ID
SC-ID is a hardware reseller and integrator of mobile computing, data collection and wireless solutions. Founded in 1996, SC-ID helps business enterprises and government agencies design and deploy mobile tracking, distribution and accountability solutions across their global supply chains and operations. By leveraging the latest wireless, RFID and barcode data collection software and technologies, we facilitate faster supply chains, increased revenue, reduced operational costs, and greater visibility into inventory movement. For more information, visit www.sc-id.com or www.sclogic.com.
About Barcoding, Inc.
Barcoding, Inc. is a systems integrator specializing in the development, deployment, and management of enterprise-wide solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture and Analytics, Automatic Identification (AIDC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Consumables, Software, and Professionals Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States. For more information, visit http://www.barcoding.com/
Media Contact
Barcoding, Inc
18884127226
***@barcoding.com
