News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Premier Electronics LWIR OEM Engine Core
The lightweight shutterless design comes in a machined aluminium chassis that offers high shock resistance which makes the unit particularly suitable for handheld security and TWS applications. The latest ULIS Gen2 detector technology ensures maximum performance and exportability.
Standard specification includes analogue colour video with black and white or colour palettes and selectable linear and non-linear gain and offset control with feature enhancement. Selectable reticules are available with digital smooth zoom that operates without loss of boresight.
A standard control interface is provided which links external switch inputs with controls and on-screen graphic prompts. Unit configuration can be adjusted in-system by means of the built-in setup screen menu and external switch inputs. Configuration data is securely stored in non-volatile memory for the lifetime of the unit.
Detector Ulis ASi Gen2 640x480/17μm NETD <40mK@20°
https://www.premierelect.co.uk/
Contact
Premier Electronics Ltd
***@premierelect.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse