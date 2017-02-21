News By Tag
Notion Press presents "Risks Mitigated In Worlds Most Amazing Projects" by Azmathulla Khan
The Great Wall of China, the Eiffel Tower, the Airbus 380 Project, and the Human Genome Project, we cannot imagine a world without their wonders, and yet the risks threatened to derail them entirely. To understand where our future may take us we must first see how we overcame past challenges.
Each of the projects Azmathulla tells us of are of indescribable beauty, and their own story. If you want to know more about the world and, more about what humans can accomplish, look no further than his book: "Risks Mitigated In Worlds Most Amazing Projects". He has given us book that gives us the facts and the challenges while mincing no words in the process
Azmath is a Group CEO of OrgaNICEpro (www. organicepro.com)
Get the book here: https://notionpress.com/
Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Accelerator Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.
