Industry News





Notion Press presents "Risks Mitigated In Worlds Most Amazing Projects" by Azmathulla Khan

 
 
CHENNAI, India - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- We live in a world of wonders, among structures and projects so complex they were thought to be impossible. But our human spirit triumphed; we found a way to build them. Each and every project had its risks, but we found ways to mitigate them. Azmathulla Khan knows exactly what risks we faced with these projects and how we overcame them, he tells us all in his book "Risks Mitigated In Worlds Most Amazing Projects"

The Great Wall of China, the Eiffel Tower, the Airbus 380 Project, and the Human Genome Project, we cannot imagine a world without their wonders, and yet the risks threatened to derail them entirely. To understand where our future may take us we must first see how we overcame past challenges.

Each of the projects Azmathulla tells us of are of indescribable beauty, and their own story. If you want to know more about the world and, more about what humans can accomplish, look no further than his book: "Risks Mitigated In Worlds Most Amazing Projects". He has given us book that gives us the facts and the challenges while mincing no words in the process

Azmath is a Group CEO of OrgaNICEpro (www. organicepro.com), recognised mentoring firm for leading corporates and MNCs as OrgaNICEpro is being picked up by aspire media and NDTV as one of the leading innovative startUps in their recently concluded Enterprise business awards held on 15th Feb 2017 at Taj Vivanta, Bangalore. Azmath has worked in IT industry for more than one and half decade in multinational companies in Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and India managing global complex project's and program's successfully. He is a certified PgMP® (Global Program Management) from PMI USA and PMP® from PMI USA and also certified agile scrum master from Scrum Alliance,USA and ITIL certified from APMG UK. He has been a mentor for Entrepreneurs, StartUps and Corporate Leaders for more than a decade and has published several international articles. He has also received several industry awards and recognizitions as most innovative CIO and accolades from several media groups for successful project leadership and program management over last few years consistently. Azmath wanted to bring out the beauty about these greatest projects across the globe and highlight the key challenges/ risks in these projects and how these were mitigated to make it successful today.
Get the book here: https://notionpress.com/read/risks-mitigated-in-worlds-mo...

Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Accelerator Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.

Page Updated Last on: Feb 21, 2017
