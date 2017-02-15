News By Tag
* Nightlife
* Party
* Clubs
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Saturday at the Attic Rooftop NYC
Attic Rooftop Bottle Specials Available
Guest list: Ladies Free Til 1am & Gents Reduced on Mts Productions Guest list
THE ATTIC ROOFTOP ADDRESS 251 WEST 48TH ST (CLOSER TO 8TH AVE)
Join us Saturdays at The Attic Rooftop and find out for yourself. Make sure to mention the "MTS PRODUCTIONS LIST" at the door for free or reduced entry.
THE ATTIC ROOFTOP BOTTLE PACKAGES, BIRTHDAY PACKAGES AND BOTTLE SERVICE.
All Bottle Packages are good all night with prior reservation only.
ALL BOTTLE PACKAGES PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX AND GRATUITY.
Your Choice of Premium 750ml Bottles: Grey Goose, Hennessy VS, Ciroc, JW Black.
Silver Package
$400++
1 Grey Goose
1 House Champagne
1 Bucket of Beers
Corona / Heineken / Bud Lit
Admission 4 – 6 People
Gold Package
$500++
1 Grey Goose
1 Moet Imperial
1 House Champagne
or Bucket of Beers
Admission 6 – 8 People
Platinum
$800++
1 Grey Goose
1 Patron Silver
1 Moet Imperial
1 House Champagne
or Bucket of Beers
Admission 10 – 12 People
Double Platinum
$1000++
2 Grey Goose
1 Moet Imperial
1 Veuve Cliquot Rose
1 House Champagne
or Bucket of Beers
Admission 12 – 16 People
Visit: http://mtsproductions.com/
Andrew
MTS Productions
Call or Text: 1-347-891-5328
http://mtsproductions.com/
http://loungeinqueens.com/
http://loungeinnyc.com/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/
Facebook: http://facebook.com/
Instagram: http://instagram.com/
Email: andrewmtspro@
The Attic Rooftop, Attic NYC, Attic Nightclub, Attic Rooftop NY, Attic Rooftop Lounge, Attic New York, The Attic Rooftop Saturdays, Attic Rooftop Manhattan, Attic Lounge, Attic Lounge NYC, Rooftop Lounge NYC, Rooftop Parties Events NYC, NYC Rooftop, Clubs in NYC, NY Rooftop Club.
Contact
Andrew
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse