February 2017
Saturday at the Attic Rooftop NYC

 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Saturday at the Attic Rooftop NYC

Attic Rooftop Bottle Specials Available

Guest list: Ladies Free Til 1am & Gents Reduced on Mts Productions Guest list

THE ATTIC ROOFTOP ADDRESS 251 WEST 48TH ST (CLOSER TO 8TH AVE)

Join us Saturdays at The Attic Rooftop and find out for yourself. Make sure to mention the "MTS PRODUCTIONS LIST" at the door for free or reduced entry.

THE ATTIC ROOFTOP BOTTLE PACKAGES, BIRTHDAY PACKAGES AND BOTTLE SERVICE.
All Bottle Packages are good all night with prior reservation only.
ALL BOTTLE PACKAGES PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX AND GRATUITY.

Your Choice of Premium 750ml Bottles: Grey Goose, Hennessy VS, Ciroc, JW Black.

Silver Package

$400++

1 Grey Goose

1 House Champagne

1 Bucket of Beers

Corona / Heineken / Bud Lit

Admission 4 – 6 People

Gold Package

$500++

1 Grey Goose

1 Moet Imperial

1 House Champagne

or Bucket of Beers

Admission 6 – 8 People

Platinum

$800++

1 Grey Goose

1 Patron Silver

1 Moet Imperial

1 House Champagne

or Bucket of Beers

Admission 10 – 12 People

Double Platinum

$1000++

2 Grey Goose

1 Moet Imperial

1 Veuve Cliquot Rose

1 House Champagne

or Bucket of Beers

Admission 12 – 16 People

Visit: http://mtsproductions.com/attic-rooftop/ For Details

Andrew
MTS Productions
Call or Text: 1-347-891-5328
http://mtsproductions.com/
http://loungeinqueens.com/
http://loungeinnyc.com/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Mtsparties
Facebook: http://facebook.com/Mtsproductions
Instagram: http://instagram.com/Mtsproductions
Email: andrewmtspro@gmail.com

The Attic Rooftop, Attic NYC, Attic Nightclub, Attic Rooftop NY, Attic Rooftop Lounge, Attic New York, The Attic Rooftop Saturdays, Attic Rooftop Manhattan, Attic Lounge, Attic Lounge NYC, Rooftop Lounge NYC, Rooftop Parties Events NYC, NYC Rooftop, Clubs in NYC, NY Rooftop Club.

