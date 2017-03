The New Sports Apparel Line by Uneforms Inc. Introduces Electronic Paper Basketball Uniforms

Uneforms Inc. is committed to changing sports advertising by sponsoring 10 AAU boys and girls basketball teams across the country.

Contact

Sasha L. (PR Department)

uneforms Inc

***@uneforms.com Sasha L. (PR Department)uneforms Inc

End

-- UNEFORMS, INC. announced today it will release the first ever Electronic Paper basketball uniforms on June 1, 2017. The company pledges to sponsor ten AAU traveling teams for the months of June and July. Each team will receive $25,000 towards tournament fees, hotel, and airfare for selected tournaments nationally. Teams will be selected after submitting the online form on the company's website beginning April 2, 2017.The purpose of sponsoring AAU traveling teams is to introduce Electronic Paper Apparel on the grass-roots level allowing the corporate partners to utilize the ultimate advertising platform to reach consumers.UNEFORMS, INC. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California and exists to change the advertising industry forever. Their primary product is its integrated mobile app called EPDU 2.0 (Patent Pending Design) which is designed to give corporate partners unprecedented control over the entire advertising experience. UNEFORMS, INC. services two distinct advertising markets – grassroots and professional.Website: http://www.uneforms.com http://youtu.be/iyvAeZ1o9So