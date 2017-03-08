 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Apparel
* Sports
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carlsbad
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

The New Sports Apparel Line by Uneforms Inc. Introduces Electronic Paper Basketball Uniforms

Uneforms Inc. is committed to changing sports advertising by sponsoring 10 AAU boys and girls basketball teams across the country.
 
CARLSBAD, Calif. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- UNEFORMS, INC. announced today it will release the first ever Electronic Paper basketball uniforms on June 1, 2017. The company pledges to sponsor ten AAU traveling teams for the months of June and July. Each team will receive $25,000 towards tournament fees, hotel, and airfare for selected tournaments nationally. Teams will be selected after submitting the online form on the company's website  beginning April 2, 2017.

The purpose of sponsoring AAU traveling teams is to introduce Electronic Paper Apparel on the grass-roots level allowing the corporate partners to utilize the ultimate advertising platform to reach consumers.

UNEFORMS, INC. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California and exists to change the advertising industry forever. Their primary product is its integrated mobile app called EPDU 2.0 (Patent Pending Design) which is designed to give corporate partners unprecedented control over the entire advertising experience. UNEFORMS, INC. services two distinct advertising markets – grassroots and professional.

Website: http://www.uneforms.com

http://youtu.be/iyvAeZ1o9So



Contact
Sasha L. (PR Department)
uneforms Inc
***@uneforms.com
End
Source:
Email:***@uneforms.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Apparel, Sports
Industry:Sports
Location:Carlsbad - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share