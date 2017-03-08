News By Tag
The New Sports Apparel Line by Uneforms Inc. Introduces Electronic Paper Basketball Uniforms
Uneforms Inc. is committed to changing sports advertising by sponsoring 10 AAU boys and girls basketball teams across the country.
The purpose of sponsoring AAU traveling teams is to introduce Electronic Paper Apparel on the grass-roots level allowing the corporate partners to utilize the ultimate advertising platform to reach consumers.
UNEFORMS, INC. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California and exists to change the advertising industry forever. Their primary product is its integrated mobile app called EPDU 2.0 (Patent Pending Design) which is designed to give corporate partners unprecedented control over the entire advertising experience. UNEFORMS, INC. services two distinct advertising markets – grassroots and professional.
Website: http://www.uneforms.com
