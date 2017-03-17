News By Tag
Uneforms Inc. Launches New President Donald Trump E-Paper T-shirt
Uneforms, Inc. President Donald Trump Electronic Paper T-shirt goes on sale Friday!
"We plan on sending President Trump a t-shirt that has never been done before," said Christopher McDonald, Product Manager of UNEFORMS, INC."E-paper is the future on apparel. Customers will be shocked with our light weight and comfortable t-shirts."
Buyers can feel pride by knowing their shirt is made in America. Customers also have the confidence knowing they will have 30-day no hassle return policy. Orders will be shipped between 3-4 weeks.
The T-shirt is available in White, Red, and Blue. They range in sizes from small to 3XL. These E-paper T-shirt's are going to sell quickly. Only 500 t-shirts will be produced. T-shirts will be sold on UNEFORMS, INC. website.
About UNEFORMS, INC.
UNEFORMS, INC. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California and exists to change the advertising industry forever. Their primary product is its integrated mobile app called EPDU 2.0 (Patent Pending Design) which is designed to give corporate partners unprecedented control over the entire advertising experience. UNEFORMS, INC. services two distinct advertising markets – grassroots and professional.
Website: http://www.uneforms.com
Contact
Sasha L.
***@uneforms.com
