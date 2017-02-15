Tim Sarnoff Explains How The Jungle Book Harnessed The Full Range of Technicolor Talent and Technology in VFX and Beyond Tim Sarnoff, Technicolor HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Technicolor's VFX studio MPC has received an Oscar nomination for "Best Visual Effects" for its work on Disney movie "The Jungle Book." Tim Sarnoff, President of Production Services and Deputy CEO at Technicolor, says the movie — with its single live actor in a totally digital environment with digital animals — brought unprecedented challenges, which Technicolor helped to meet by marshaling its resources – including MPC -- in new ways. The picture provides important lessons for the production of future digital content that will be delivered in multiple formats, including immersive virtual reality.



"We had to utilize all the resources we've been building over the past several years for this project," Sarnoff says. "We had to merge disparate individual groups within Technicolor into a single, formidable army of technicians and artists to create a film that I believe will be beloved for generations to come," he explains.



The movie has set a new artistic and creative standard that Sarnoff believes will influence the future of storytelling.



"What's unique about this movie is that it's not an animated movie and it's not principally a photographic movie, but rather, a combination of the two. It took a gigantic integrated effort to make this all work."



Technicolor's role as an integral part of the project provides insight into how virtual productions can be created in the months and years to come.



"We learned we must ensure that we know the ultimate goal of a distribution, so we can put the right team members into the production to create those images for all of the different destination points that a movie like this will reach at the very beginning of the process. This means thinking about how the experience will play out on different types of screens and different formats, including immersive media."



Sarnoff sees the creation of high quality VR and immersive experiences as an opportunity to leverage successful movies such as "The Jungle Book."



"If there is a terrific story in a major movie we are involved in creating, there should be fantastic side stories that we can create about those characters," he says. But, he adds, "these stories will need to be of high quality. People are not going to want to watch a fantastic event on a 70-foot screen and then turn around and look at a very low-end version on a headset. They will want to see the same quality, the same attention to the environment."



To read or listen in on the full interview with Tim Sarnoff visit:



http://thefuturetrust.technicolor.com/ article/the- future-...



