Leah Joyce Receives Long-Term Care Designation
Thrivent Financial's Leah Joyce is now Certified in Long-Term Care® (CLTC®)
Leah Joyce, leah.joyce@thrivent.com
Kate McDermott, kate.mcdermott@
Follow us on Twitter @ThriventMedia
Leah Joyce, Financial Associate with Thrivent Financial has been awarded a professional designation in the field of long-term care, Certified in Long-Term Care® (CLTC®). The program is independent of the insurance industry and focuses on providing financial service professionals the tools needed to meet their client's long-term care needs.
The Certified in Long-Term Care® program is the long-term care insurance industry's only independent professional designation. Created in 1999, the course is focused on the field of long-term care planning and provides legal, accounting, insurance and financial service professionals the critical tools necessary to address the subject matter with their middle-age clients.
The goal of the designation is to teach financial professionals how to create a plan that preserves the emotional, physical, and financial well-being of a client's family, should care be necessary. Once established, options to fund that plan, including, Medicare, Medicaid, the Veterans Administration, self-funding and long-term care insurance, are reviewed and recommended where appropriate.
"I strive to provide clients with a financial strategy that meets their needs," said Leah. "My ability to do that well depends on my understanding of their unique situation," Leah explained.
Participants are provided the information and training needed to offer guidance to families on a range of issues including home care, assisted living, nursing homes, social services, and most importantly, establishing a plan for what will pay for these resources. Ensuring that retirement assets are protected is a primary focus of long-term care conversations, and a long-term care plan of action should be a part of every retirement strategy.
"It is my responsibility to help people explain the emotional, physical and financial consequences associated with providing or paying for care over an extended period of time. It is essential they have this information so they can take action to protect those they love while they have options. I am committed to helping my clients create an appropriate plan to meet their specific needs," said Leah.
Thrivent Financial is represented in the local area by Leah Joyce. She has offices at 210 Regency Centre in Collinsville and can also be reached at 618-365-4275.
For more information about CLTC® please visit www.ltc-cltc.com.
About Thrivent Financial
Thrivent Financial is a financial services organization that helps Christians be wise with money and live generously. The organization offers a broad range of products and services along with guidance from financial representatives nationwide. For more than a century it has helped its nearly 2.4 million member-owners make wise money choices that reflect their values. Thrivent also provides opportunities for members to be even more generous where they live, work and worship. For more information, visit www.thrivent.com/
Insurance products issued or offered by Thrivent Financial, the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, Appleton, WI. Not all products are available in all states. Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Thrivent Investment Management Inc., 625 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55415, a FINRA and SIPC member and a wholly owned subsidiary of Thrivent. Thrivent Financial representatives are registered representatives of Thrivent Investment Management Inc. They are also licensed insurance agents/producers of Thrivent. For additional important information, visit Thrivent.com/
1252674-071715
