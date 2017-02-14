Country(s)
Blue Bell Web Hosting, LLC to Exhibit at Philadelphia Small Business Expo
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. & PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Blue Bell Web Hosting, LLC announces that it will exhibit at PHILADELPHIA SMALL BUSINESS EXPO®, March 8th, 2017. The expo will take place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. For more information and free registration, visit the Philadelphia registration page.
The day-long conference and trade show, which travels throughout the country's top cities for small business, brings together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free business critical workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits. Headlining the event is Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International, with his presentation The 7 Keys to Build a 7-Figure Business in the Inspiration 2020 Showcase Theater.
Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops covering online/social media marketing, employee benefit plans, credit and financing, strategies for increasing revenue and team productivity, mentoring, cloud technologies, retirement plans, and more.
Small Business Expo expects to have more than 3,000+ registered attendees from across the Philadelphia metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights, and networking with peers.
"Experts tell us that more and more Philadelphia residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can." He adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."
"Blue Bell Web Hosting is pleased to exhibit at the PHILADELPHIA SMALL BUSINESS EXPO. Blue Bell Web Hosting is dedicated to serving the small business market with our website hosting, email hosting, and web design services," states Vince Morgan, CEO of Blue Bell Web Hosting, LLC.
This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: Emerge Anywhere - Office Space Services; and Silver Sponsor: ZipLocal.
PHILADELPHIA SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center | Hall A – 100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456 from 9:00 am until 5:00pm.
Blue Bell Web Hosting, LLC will be located at Exhibitor Booth 726.
For media inquiries or complimentary press passes, please contact:
Alyse Abbe, 212-651-0679, alyse@theshowproducers.com.
About Blue Bell Web Hosting, LLC
Blue Bell Web Hosting, LLC is a rapidly growing Web Hosting and Internet Service Provider. Headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Blue Bell Web Hosting's core mission differs to that of most web hosts. The company's mission is to make a difference, one website at a time. Blue Bell Web Hosting is capable of helping with changing the lives of thousands of people. They do this by donating 10% of your purchase to the cause of your choice. Blue Bell Web Hosting believes that together, they can make a difference and help change the lives of all those in need. The company provides the highest quality web hosting services to businesses worldwide and believes in helping their clients achieve their online goals. Blue Bell Web Hosting utilizes nothing but the best in technology, client support, maximum guaranteed uptime, and security. Blue Bell Web Hosting's data center is located in Center City, Philadelphia and is designed to meet the stringent security requirements of the government and government contractors and includes N+1 Redundant Liebert Cooling with 100-ton Capacity, internal and external CCTV surveillance and 24x7 secure RFID card access. For more information, visit https://www.bluebellwebhosting.com, or call telephone number 610-260-1482. For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:
About the Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC., was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE, Suite 909, New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:
