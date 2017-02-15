News By Tag
Paws Up! Pearhead Makes First Appearance at Global Pet Expo with Launch of Brand New Products
Lifestyle and gift brand Pearhead is showing for the first time at Global Pet Expo with a new line of photosharing and frame products for pets.
Driven by trends in the marketplace, Pearhead continues to evolve their line of products. The pet line includes photosharing products, frames, and keepsakes for every pet lover.
The photosharing line, inspired by Pearhead's best-selling baby chalkboards and baby blocks, are a new trend for this industry. The pet age blocks include three paper blocks which display your animals age. The chalkboard is completely customizable and includes chalk to write in all of pet's favorites. Both products are designed for consumers to share on social media and generate interest with their followers.
"The new millennial moms and dads are owners of pets. They are sharing pictures of their pets on social media, they keep frames of their animals on their desks at work, and are always talking about their pets. By creating a brand-new line of pet products that are on trend and modern, we can hit a new market of moms and dads and help to celebrate that special bond between pet and parent," says Ken Berlin, Co-Founder of Pearhead.
Pearhead, the designer and creator of the original pawprints keepsake, is dedicated to a trend based design philosophy. The team is continuously creating and marketing original, new products and designs that are modern and on-trend.
The entire Pearhead pet collection will be showcased at the Global Pet Expo held from March 22nd - 24th at Orange County Convention Center where Pearhead will be exhibiting at Booth 4254. For more information on the Global Pet Expo, please visit https://globalpetexpo.org/
About Pearhead:
Pearhead aims to create unique, quality products that celebrate those special moments in life. We are a family of designers, marketers, and trendsetters bringing products to life that will bring a smile to your face. From concept and design to production and customer service, the Pearhead team works together seamlessly every step of the way. Whether your baby is celebrating their first year of life, you are announcing your engagement, or your pup is celebrating his first holiday season, Pearhead is here to help share your moments in style.
Pearhead
Theresa Heintz
***@pearhead.com
