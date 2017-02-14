News By Tag
Unlimited W2C W3C Filing: EzW2Correction Updated For Tax Professionals
ezW2Correction software updated with features to accommodate accountants and tax professionals with unlimited accounts and forms. Take a test drive at www.halfpricesoft.com.
"W2C and W3C software, ezW2Correction, is enhanced for tax professionals and accountants who need to process many forms. ezW2Correction makes it easy to paper print, pdf print and efile W2C and W3C forms in a batch." said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.
Priced from only $39 ($0 through online special offer), the new W-2 form correcting software combines versatility in features with affordability. Customers can run ezW2Correction on Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and other Windows systems.
As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2 Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from:
http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
The main features include but are not limited to:
- Environmentally friendly with PDF and eFile options.
- No cost remote access for fast problem solving resolutions.
- Data import feature available for easy processing.
- W2Correction is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away.
- ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) AND w-3C on white paper. SSA-approved.
- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms.
- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate
- Try before purchasing
A few additional reasons to switch to processing W2 and W3 corrected forms is the no cost customer support offered and the white paper printing that has been approved by SSA. This will eliminate the need to print all W2C and W3C forms on red ink forms.
No more W2 C and W3C filing headaches. To start the test drive of ezW2 software, visit
http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
http://youtu.be/
About Halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, accounting software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of valuable customers and helps small business owners simplify payroll processing and business management.
