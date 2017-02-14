 

16th Boston Turkish Film Festival Announces Lineup

 
1 2 3 4 5
61days | Iftarlik Gazoz
61days | Iftarlik Gazoz
BOSTON - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Boston Turkish Film Festival presents 25 films by leading and emerging Turkish filmmakers as its 16th edition is set to run from March 16th to April 2nd at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

The festival will kick off with "61 Days" (İftarlık Gazoz), a charming story from the Aegean by Yüksel Aksu.

The Boston Turkish Film Festival Excellence in Turkish Cinema Award is celebrating its 11th year. This year's recipient, acclaimed actor and director Uğur Yücel, will be presented his award at a ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston after screening of "Mr. Muhsin" (Muhsin Bey), a Turkish cinema classic. This will be the North America premiere of the digitally restored version of the film.

Many of the films in the program will make their North America or US premieres. According to Erkut Gömülü, founder and director of the festival, 20 percent of the films in the program are by women filmmakers.

There will be 21 feature films in the festival program: "61 Days" (İftarlık Gazoz) by Yüksel Aksu, "There where Atilla passes …" (Là où Atilla passe ...) by Onur Karaman, "Blue Bicycle" (Mavi Bisiklet) by Ümit Köreken, "The Half" (Yarım) by Çağıl Nurhak Aydoğdu, "My Mother's Wound" (Annemin Yarası) by Ozan Açıktan, "Bad Cat" (Kötü Kedi Şerafettin) by Mehmet Kurtuluş and Ayşe Ünal, "We Were Dining and I Decided" (Yemekteydik ve Karar Verdim) by Görkem Yeltan, "Private Cemetery" (Mezarcı) by Talip Karamahmutoğlu, "Wedding Dance" (Kasap Havası) by Çiğdem Sezgin, "Toss Up" (Yazı Tura) by Uğur Yücel, "Mr. Muhsin" (Muhsin Bey) by Yavuz Turgul, "Don't Tell Orhan Pamuk That His Novel Snow is in the Film I Made About Kars" (Orhan Pamuk'a Söylemeyin Kars'ta Çektiğim Filmde Kar Romanı da Var) by Rıza Sönmez, "Second Chance" (İkinci Şans) by Özcan Deniz, "The Search Engine" (Arama Motoru) by Atalay Taşdiken, "In Search of a Film" (Bir Filmi Aramak) by Atalay Taşdiken, "Dragon Trap" (Ejder Kapanı) by Uğur Yücel, "Young Wrestlers" (Genç Pehlivanlar) by Mete Gümürhan, "Rauf" by Barış Kaya and Soner Caner, "Locksmith's Debt" (Küçük Esnaf) by Bedran Güzel, "My Father's Wings" (Babamın Kanatları) by Kıvanç Sezer, and "Ember" (Kor) by Zeki Demirkuz.

Award-winning films of the Boston Turkish Festival's Documentary and Short Film Competition will be screened, followed by an award ceremony, on March 25th. "İstanbul Notes" (İstanbul Makamı) by Özlem Sarıyıldız and Yunus Emre Aydın for Best Documentary Jury Award; "Baksı: From Utopia to Reality" (Baksı: Ütopyadan Gerçeğe) by Bahriye Kabadayı Dal for Best Documentary Audience Award; "The Translator" (Çevirmen) by Emre Kayış for Best Short Film Jury Award; "Then I Woke Up" (Sonra Uyandım) by Atilla Ünsal for Best Short Film Audience Award. A panel discussion with the award-winning directors follows the screenings, moderated by Boston Globe film critic Peter Keough.

More information about the films and festival program may be found at http://www.bostonturkishfilmfestival.org.

