16th Boston Turkish Film Festival Announces Lineup
The festival will kick off with "61 Days" (İftarlık Gazoz), a charming story from the Aegean by Yüksel Aksu.
The Boston Turkish Film Festival Excellence in Turkish Cinema Award is celebrating its 11th year. This year's recipient, acclaimed actor and director Uğur Yücel, will be presented his award at a ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston after screening of "Mr. Muhsin" (Muhsin Bey), a Turkish cinema classic. This will be the North America premiere of the digitally restored version of the film.
Many of the films in the program will make their North America or US premieres. According to Erkut Gömülü, founder and director of the festival, 20 percent of the films in the program are by women filmmakers.
There will be 21 feature films in the festival program: "61 Days" (İftarlık Gazoz) by Yüksel Aksu, "There where Atilla passes …" (Là où Atilla passe ...) by Onur Karaman, "Blue Bicycle" (Mavi Bisiklet) by Ümit Köreken, "The Half" (Yarım) by Çağıl Nurhak Aydoğdu, "My Mother's Wound" (Annemin Yarası) by Ozan Açıktan, "Bad Cat" (Kötü Kedi Şerafettin)
Award-winning films of the Boston Turkish Festival's Documentary and Short Film Competition will be screened, followed by an award ceremony, on March 25th. "İstanbul Notes" (İstanbul Makamı) by Özlem Sarıyıldız and Yunus Emre Aydın for Best Documentary Jury Award; "Baksı: From Utopia to Reality" (Baksı: Ütopyadan Gerçeğe) by Bahriye Kabadayı Dal for Best Documentary Audience Award; "The Translator" (Çevirmen) by Emre Kayış for Best Short Film Jury Award; "Then I Woke Up" (Sonra Uyandım) by Atilla Ünsal for Best Short Film Audience Award. A panel discussion with the award-winning directors follows the screenings, moderated by Boston Globe film critic Peter Keough.
More information about the films and festival program may be found at http://www.bostonturkishfilmfestival.org.
