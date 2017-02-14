News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fastrackids – Childrens Enrichment Program Launch
FasTracKids pairs it programs with an interactive whiteboard and teacher led activities designed to provide children accelerated development in areas of:
* Creativity
*Communication
*Collaboration
*Critical Thinking
*Confidence
We created FasTracKids programs because we understand there is a way to teach children differently by engaging them in the way they learn naturally. We focus on young learners because early childhood is the most critical time period in a child's life to develop learning and thinking skills as well as for building emotional and social intelligence.
Today's students think and process information fundamentally different from their predecessors. These differences go further and deeper than most educators realize.
"Collaborating together and solving complex problems are the skills needed for the future, so how we teach is just as important as what we teach." Dr. Robert Goodman
Contact FasTracKids to experience how our programs can accelerate learning, further prepare our children as they grow, and …set your center and reputation apart from others.
http://ftkfranchise.com/
Contact
Charles Parsons
303.224.0200
***@fastrackids.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse