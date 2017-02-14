 
Industry News





Fastrackids – Childrens Enrichment Program Launch

 
 
1
1
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, FasTracKids launched a nationwide campaign to introduce enhanced FasTracKids curriculum for children from 6 months to 8 years old.

FasTracKids pairs it programs with an interactive whiteboard and teacher led activities designed to provide children accelerated development in areas of:
* Creativity
*Communication
*Collaboration
*Critical Thinking
*Confidence

We created FasTracKids programs because we understand there is a way to teach children differently by engaging them in the way they learn naturally. We focus on young learners because early childhood is the most critical time period in a child's life to develop learning and thinking skills as well as for building emotional and social intelligence.

Today's students think and process information fundamentally different from their predecessors. These differences go further and deeper than most educators realize.

"Collaborating together and solving complex problems are the skills needed for the future, so how we teach is just as important as what we teach."  Dr. Robert Goodman

Contact FasTracKids to experience how our programs can accelerate learning, further prepare our children as they grow, and …set your center and reputation apart from others.

http://ftkfranchise.com/cla/

Contact
Charles Parsons
303.224.0200
***@fastrackids.com
End
Source:Fastrackids Innternational
Email:***@fastrackids.com
Posted By:***@fastrackids.com Email Verified
