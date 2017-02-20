News By Tag
TopTech Tempcore Certified TMT bars Are Preferred by Engineers across Bengal & Tripura
TopTech Tempcore certified TMT bars have made a niche in the world of TMT bars. Concrete structures are mushrooming day by day and cities are expanding. Each structure is different and every design requires different raw materials.
What makes TopTech Certified TMT so popular?
Most of the time even though homeowners are more concerned about how their homes look, the architects and civil engineers think differently. The professionals plan to make constructions strong from within. If low quality TMT bars are used in the construction, it might cause damage to the house within a few years…or even days! So, engineers and professionals choose Tempcore TMT. But why? Read on…
Tempcore TMT is chosen by the engineers and architects because of:
· High strength
· Durability
· Cost effectiveness
· High Bendability
· Superior Weldability
· Corrosion resistant
· Fire resistant
· High dimension tolerance
Owing to all these factors the Tempcore TMT is considered to be the number 1 choice of engineers in different states of India.
In addition to having properties that make it suitable for construction purposes, the TMT bars can make any concrete structure earthquake resistant. So, it would be wiser to choose what the experts recommend.
Tempcore technology
This is the latest technology that is used for the manufacturing of high strength concrete structures. Generally, the rods manufactured using this technology is used for the construction of concrete structures like dams, buildings, and harbors. It would be highly useful for building homes too.
Properties
The TMT bars have low carbon content. They are manufactured using special process that hardens the outer section while the core remains bendable and workable. Engineers thus use these bars for welding joints. The TMT bars with Tempcore technology are easily preferred because they make the concrete structures earthquake proof and strong. Thus, the constructions remain safe from natural calamities and disasters. As the rods can be bent and re-bent in different forms, TMT rods have become very popular among the engineers, architects and planners.
Last, but not the least, the Tempcore TMT bars are cheaper as compared to the features and flexibility it provides. 0wing to all these features, the Tempcore TMT bars could easily become the first choice of homeowners too!
For more information, contact:
Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt. Ltd.
46, B.B. Ganguly Street
Kolkata - 700012
Phone: (033) 4003 5050 / 2236 6666/9999
Visit: http://toptechtmt.com/
Email: info@technirman.com
Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt. Ltd.
***@technirman.com
