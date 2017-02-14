News By Tag
Credencys Joins Hands with IBM to Build Smart IoT Solutions
What if we combine IoT with AI?
Meet Watson IoT Platform - an easy-to-use, secure and scalable AI based platform which can offer numerous integrated solutions and applications for businesses seeking IoT. As is well known, the real business value of IoT is not in connecting sensors, devices and things - it lies (largely untapped) in analyzing the data that all these 'things' produce. Applications built on Watson IoT Platform are well equipped to convert arcane data into meaningful insights for business decision makers.
Credencys, a leading software development services and solution provider, has signed a multi-year strategic partnership agreement with IBM, adding Watson IoT and Bluemix platform capabilities to its enterprise application development services. A 48 hour 'Hackathon' was recently conducted by Credencys to acquaint its developers with IBM's platform. In this workshop, developers produced some simple applications while getting used to IBM's tools and frameworks.
"The challenge with the technology is that it's moving faster than most businesses perceive. IoT is enabling real-time interactions between factories, machines, systems and their human managers. Decision makers need to be on top of these interactions and this is where IBM Watson IOT platform makes the biggest difference" said Sandeep Agrawal, CEO Credencys Solutions Inc. "We have developed some impressive IoT applications in the past and we are certain that this partnership will add significantly to our application development capabilities"
About Credencys
Credencys is a leading software development services and solutions provider. The company has been working in the IoT space as Xively Certified Systems Integration partner, delivering design, development, integration, deployment and support services for IOT solutions that leverage the Xively Connected Product Management (CPM) platform. Further, with agile work practices and design-driven approach, Credencys is helping enterprises in expediting their digital transformation initiatives. These initiatives include latest advances in emerging technologies such as mobile, web, cloud and Big Data. With its 200+ strong workforce, Credencys has completed 400+ projects in last 5 years. For more information, please visit http://www.credencys.com/
About IBM Watson IoT
IBM is an established leader in the Internet of Things with more than 6,000 client engagements in 170 countries, a growing ecosystem of over 1,400 partners and more 750 IoT patents which together help to draw actionable insight from billions of connected devices, sensors and systems around the world. Building on the company's USD 3 billion commitment to bring Watson cognitive computing to IoT, in December 2015 IBM announced a USD 200 million global headquarters for its new Watson IoT unit in Munich Germany, bringing together 1,000 IBM developers, consultants, researchers, and designers to drive deeper engagement with clients and partners. For more information about IBM Watson IoT, visit:http://www.ibm.com/
