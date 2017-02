Korenix Launches Industrial-grade WLAN Controller for Small to Medium Size Network Deployment

Contact

-- Korenix is pleased to announce the new JetWave IWC 5630 Industrial-grade WLAN controller. It can manage up to 25 wireless APs with security features, for example, L2 MAC ACL, L3 firewall, built-in RADIUS server for 802.1x framework, etc. Together with Korenix JetWave wireless product series, it is a great solution for small to medium size wireless network deployed in factory sites, local warehouses, branch offices, etc.JetWave Aps automatically discover JetWave IWC 5630 through layer2/layer3 network, pre-configured AP settings will be provisioned to Aps. JetWave IWC 5630 features gateway function for traffic filtering by MAC ACL and firewall and is equipped with a built-in RADIUS server for 802.1x integration. For mobility applications, it supports server-based super roaming with fast roaming times, which makes it a reliable wireless communication solution to moving objects, such as buses, trains, etc.• Integrated AP auto discovery and auto provision for fast installation and deployment• WPA2-personal/enterprise and IEEE 802.11i-compliant wireless security• Layer2 MAC ACL and layer3 firewall for traffic filtering• IEEE 802.1x/RADIUS supported and configurable built-in RADIUS server for plant wireless network• 100ms server-based super roaming• Up to 25 managed APs and 1000 concurrent users• Up to 8 WLAN profiles supported• TI AM3352 720MHz ARM Cortex-A8 (Fan-less) with 512MB DDR2 SDRAM• IP30 grade sheet metal chassis• -40~75℃ operating temp• DC 9~36V power input with polarity auto reverse protection• EN50022 DIN-rail mount, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.Website: www.korenix.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ KorenixTechnology/ Tel: +886-2-8911-1000Email: sales@korenix.com