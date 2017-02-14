News By Tag
Korenix Launches Industrial-grade WLAN Controller for Small to Medium Size Network Deployment
Integrated AP L2/L3 Auto Discovery/Provision
JetWave Aps automatically discover JetWave IWC 5630 through layer2/layer3 network, pre-configured AP settings will be provisioned to Aps. JetWave IWC 5630 features gateway function for traffic filtering by MAC ACL and firewall and is equipped with a built-in RADIUS server for 802.1x integration. For mobility applications, it supports server-based super roaming with fast roaming times, which makes it a reliable wireless communication solution to moving objects, such as buses, trains, etc.
Korenix JetWave IWC 5630 features:
• Integrated AP auto discovery and auto provision for fast installation and deployment
• WPA2-personal/
• Layer2 MAC ACL and layer3 firewall for traffic filtering
• IEEE 802.1x/RADIUS supported and configurable built-in RADIUS server for plant wireless network
• 100ms server-based super roaming
• Up to 25 managed APs and 1000 concurrent users
• Up to 8 WLAN profiles supported
• TI AM3352 720MHz ARM Cortex-A8 (Fan-less) with 512MB DDR2 SDRAM
• IP30 grade sheet metal chassis
• -40~75℃ operating temp
• DC 9~36V power input with polarity auto reverse protection
• EN50022 DIN-rail mount
To learn more about JetWave IWC 5630, please visit http://www.korenix.com/
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Tel: +886-2-8911-
Email: sales@korenix.com
Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
End
