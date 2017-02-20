 
Industry News





Learn Phenomenal Dance Worship Choreography

Release the government of dance in your ministries, churches, youth groups, schools, and communities.
 
 
Blessed be the Lord my strength which teacheth my hands to war
Blessed be the Lord my strength which teacheth my hands to war
 
ATLANTA - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- "David danced before the LORD with all [his] might; and David [was] girded with a linen ephod" (2 Samuel 6.14, KJV).  The government and power of dance has played a critical role in civilisations and cultures for eons.

Praise dance, a form of liturgical or spiritual dance, is a form of dance in which the focus is on worship. Praise dancers use their bodies to help express the word and spirit of God. Praise dance is considered by many churches to be an acceptable form of Christian expression.

Prophetic dance is a ceremonial or sacramental dance in which the purpose is to obtain a communication from or to God (gods) spirits in order to receive a favorable response (rain and good harvests, for example). Is also present in modern Christian culture, in which the term is fixed.

Worship dance is any kind of dance that is undertaken for the specific purpose of religious worship. As a basic element of human expression, dance is found within many of the world's religions, and is frequently associated with worship.

Liturgical dance is a type of dance movement sometimes incorporated into liturgies or worship services as an expression of worship: the dancers will respond with an appropriate dance which flows out of the music and is thought to enhance the prayer or worship experience.

Dance Worship Rashid is a creative movement to teach unique and innovative dance choreography strategies and tools to bring healing, deliverance, restoration and abundant life to our churches, schools, communities and businesses.

Welcome to Dance Worship Rashid! I am very humbled that you have chosen to be apart of a dynamic community of dance worshipers who praise and worship the Almighty God in spirit and truth through the power of phenomenal dance choreography.    I am honored and excited to show you dance strategies and tools through the government of dance to bring healing, restoration, deliverance and abundant life!

Please register and join the dance worship movement Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 4pm to 7pm at The Ministry of New Life, Inc. located 4560 Tell Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.

The event is free and open to the public.  Please click to get your free ticket https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-phenomenal-dance-worsh...

Rashid Brown
404-855-0739
***@gmail.com
Page Updated Last on: Feb 20, 2017
Click to Share