5 Reasons Why You Absolutely Have to Visit Mad Hatter

-- Mad Hatter, a specialty shop located in downtown Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, has already established a name for itself across the state with its unique ladies hats and loose leaf teas. The store has a unique, welcoming atmosphere that attracts long-time regulars looking for that perfect hat, as well as casual visitors who may be buying the first "real" hat of their life.Here are five reasons why you absolutely have to visit Mad Hatter.The first reason you have to visit Mad Hatter, of course, is the irresistible collection of hats. You'll literally think you've fallen down the rabbit hole once you've entered Mad Hatter, which boasts a fun collection of hats that would be perfect for attending this season's Kentucky Derby parties, hosting a tea party at home, or wearing to church every Sunday.These are hats definitely made to impress – there are no two hats that are alike in the store. But where Mad Hatter really shines are the amazing fascinators that are on sale. Thanks to the public's fascination with the Royal Family, most people have an immediate idea of what a fascinator looks like, even if they've never heard the term before: they are fun, whimsical hats that include large flowers, bows, or other adornments.If you're thinking of wearing these hats to the office or to pick up the kids from school, though, that's probably not the best idea – although you'll certainly be the center of attention for the whole day. According to the store's owner, Bobbie Asad, the reason why many women buy these hats is really just for fun. Some women like to host tea parties, or organize other social gatherings – such as Kentucky Derby parties - where hats are all part of the enjoyment.And, with the breakthrough success of TV shows like "Downton Abbey" as well as the media buzz around Kate Middleton, that's made women's hats a hot new fashion accessory for women, regardless of age. It's not so much trying to capture a new trend – it's about trying to capture your own unique personality in any number of blues, yellows, reds or pinks! Even better if your new gold hat includes plenty of sparkly adornments and a huge bow!But beyond just the hats, Mad Hatter has another surprise waiting for visitors – a fantastic selection of original loose leaf teas that are perfect for hosting a weekend tea event or just enjoying at home with family and friends. While there are many different types to try, the two new flavors that Mad Hatter fans are talking about right now are Chocolate Peppermint and Chocolate Ginger Bourbon.As you can tell, the fun, whimsical nature of the hats has a matching complement in the fun, whimsical teas for purchase. Just about the only thing better than a chocolate-flavored tea is a chocolate-flavored tea that includes a hint of bourbon! And, even better, you can match up these teas with the store's selection of beautiful teapots and teacups.This combination of hats and teas has turned Mad Hatter into a local attraction that even visitors from as far away as Raleigh or Fairfax, Virginia come to see. Some fashion designers, too, like to pop by the store for a little inspiration.And that's led to some recent buzz and attention in the local press, including a guest appearance on the "My Carolina Today" TV show. What the store's owner, Bobbie Asad, likes to point out is that Mad Hatter is the perfect kind of "shop local" store – a place that locals like to frequent for its quaint atmosphere and unique, one-of-a-kind items that you simply can't find anywhere else.Mad Hatter has become part of the tight-knit local business community, often sponsoring charity events for local causes or tasting events to promote the products of local restaurants and chefs. In fact, one of the first things you'll notice on the Mad Hatter website – aside from all the beautiful women in fantastic hats – is the store's dedication to animal adoption and support of the local county animal shelter.Recently, Mad Hatter has branched out into locally made hand lotions, sprays and scrubs, including a Signature Scent as well as Lavender and Coconut Lime. Those products make fantastic gifts just about any time of the year.The store also offers a growing assortment of specialty food products that are offered by local North Carolina food businesses. Think barbecue sauces and other fun additions to any meal. Best of all, these are almost all locally made, so you will be supporting local North Carolina artisans with your purchase.The best time to visit Mad Hatter is not on the weekend – when the store tends to attract significant foot traffic – but on the weekday. The store is not open Monday or Tuesday, but Wednesdays or Thursdays are perfect for getting a chance to study all the unique hats on display without a busy throng of shoppers around you. Most days, it is Bobbie herself who is working at the store, so you can get first-hand, knowledgeable help in picking out the perfect hat.Every hat tells a story, and for first-time hat buyers, it can be a bit daunting in picking through the amazing collection of hats. Flower or no flower? Bow or no bow? Wide brim or no brim? Those are just a few of the questions that the store's staff can help you answer. The goal, of course, is to walk away with a hat that you will absolutely love that will tell a unique story about you. Embrace your inner creativity and turn a visit to Mad Hatter into the perfect weekday escape.So the next time you're in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina be sure to stop by 107 South Main Street. The store's not hard to find – just look for all the wonderful Southern Belle ladies coming out of the store with their amazing new hats!