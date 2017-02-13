Country(s)
Top 10 Divorce Attorney - NuVorce Founder Andrew G. Vaughn
NuVorce Founder Andrew G. Vaughn has been named one of the Top 10 Family Law Attorneys in Illinois by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys.
CHICAGO - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Andrew G. Vaughn, founder of NuVorce LLC, has been named one of the Top 10 Family Law Attorneys in Illinois for 2016/2017 by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys.
NuVorce's appeal to clients is simple: flat fees and unlimited access to your divorce attorney. The formula invented by Mr. Vaughn, that predicts the cost of divorce and makes flat fees and unlimited access possible, is substantially more complex.
NuVorce was founded in 2014. In 2015, Mr. Vaughn became the first divorce attorney ever named an Innovator by Crain's Chicago Business. In 2016, NuVorce LLC became the first law firm - of any kind of law - to be honored by the prestigious Chicago Innovation Awards. In 2017, Mr. Vaughn was named one of the Top 10 Family Law Attorneys in Illinois. Given the age of Nuvorce (not yet 3), and the age of Mr. Vaughn (36), it is anticipated that many more awards of this nature will be forthcoming.
In that vein, Mr. Vaughn was recently informed that he will be honored by both SuperLawyer and Leading Lawyers in 2017.
Mr. Vaughn is a 2003 graduate of Augustana College with a B.A. in Scandinavian Studies, English, and Political Science; a 2006 graduate of Loyola University Chicago School of Law with a J.D.; and a 2014 graduate of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business with an M.B.A.
In addition to being the founder and CEO of NuVorce, Mr. Vaughn is a Professor of Advanced Domestic Relations Law at Loyola University Chicago School of Law.
Learn more about NuVorce here: www.nuvorce.com
