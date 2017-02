Virtual Server Prices Reduced for all users also new users get a upto 3 Month free use

Media Contact

Donovan Hoare / ATS Tech

www.atstech.co.za

+27 87 353 4224

-- ATS All Technlogy Solutions is proud to announce we have reduced our prices on our South African Data Center. Price per GB of ram has been reduced by almost 20%.This now makes our basic server / 1 vCPU / 0.5GB Ram/ 15 GB Hard Disk Price ZAR 55 / USD 4.21 / Euro 3.97Compared to our Germany Data CenterPrice ZAR 50 / USD 3.83 / Euro 3.61Rates are based on current ZAR Exchange rate.We at ATS Tech where already proud to have the lowest cost whith greatest performance vps servers in the South African market, but now have decreased the difference between a South African hosting provider and an European / American counterpart.This brings our cost for South African Hosting to within a fraction of our lower cost Germany Data Center.The price change has been applied to all current VPS customers not only new customers with immediate effect.Not only have we reduced prices but we are offering new subscribers a zar 150 credit on there account, this will allow for upto 3 months of free service depending on spec of the vps they orderATS Has also just purchased 3 more High End Dell Servers for expansion in the ATS Data Center.A direct link to prices can be seen athttp://www.atstech.co.za/index.php/virtual-private-server-2/Any queries can be sent to support@atstech.co.za RegardsDonovan HoareDirectorATS All Technology Solutions CC