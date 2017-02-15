 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Publisher Launches Book Quote T-Shirt and Mug Collection

A new range of Wilkie Martin book quote inspired products launched by The Witcherley Book Company on twbc.threadless.com
 
 
Quotations from Wilkie Martin's unhuman cozy mysteries on twbc.threadless.com
Quotations from Wilkie Martin's unhuman cozy mysteries on twbc.threadless.com
CIRENCESTER, England - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- A new range of products inspired by quotations from the cozy mystery books of Wilkie Martin that feature an unhuman British detective has been launched. One collection of products comes from a quote in Inspector Hobbes and the Blood where the character Inspector Hobbes is described by his housekeeper – 'he can get rather wild when he's hungry'. A female range with the amended quotation 'she can get rather wild when she's hungry' has also been produced. The second collection is from the latest book Inspector Hobbes and the Bones - 'grateful for having been born human'.

The range includes T-shirts, hoodies and tops in a full range of colours for men and women. A baby, toddler and children's selection is also available as well as products for the home (including fine art prints, duvets and throw pillows) and accessories (phone cases, notebooks, mugs amongst others).

For more information on Wilkie Martin and his series of cozy mysteries visit his website wilkiemartin.com. For information on The Witcherley Book Company see witcherleybooks.com.

These book quote inspired products are available from The Witcherley Book Company Artist Shop at http://twbc.threadless.com. The items are produced and dispatched by threadless.com supporting artists and original designs.
Source:
Email:***@witcherleybooks.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:0044 7580872051
Tags:Book Quote Products, Children's Cloths, New T-shirt Designs
Industry:Publishing
Location:Cirencester - Gloucestershire - England
Subject:Products
