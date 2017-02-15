News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Publisher Launches Book Quote T-Shirt and Mug Collection
A new range of Wilkie Martin book quote inspired products launched by The Witcherley Book Company on twbc.threadless.com
The range includes T-shirts, hoodies and tops in a full range of colours for men and women. A baby, toddler and children's selection is also available as well as products for the home (including fine art prints, duvets and throw pillows) and accessories (phone cases, notebooks, mugs amongst others).
For more information on Wilkie Martin and his series of cozy mysteries visit his website wilkiemartin.com. For information on The Witcherley Book Company see witcherleybooks.com.
These book quote inspired products are available from The Witcherley Book Company Artist Shop at http://twbc.threadless.com. The items are produced and dispatched by threadless.com supporting artists and original designs.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse