News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Award Winning Narrator Tim Campbell Voices Wilkie Martin's Unhuman Series
Tim Campbell winner of multiple AudioFile Magazine Earphone Awards has recorded the Unhuman Series of comedy cozy mystery fantasies by Wilkie Martin
Tim has won multiple Earphone Awards from AudioFile Magazine for his readings of audiobooks and we are delighted he agreed to read this comedy cozy-mystery fantasy series. He has really brought the odd-ball characters to life.
Inspector Hobbes and the Blood
Inspector Hobbes, a monstrous police detective, investigates grave, ghoulish, goings-on. A mad pseudo vampire with the dagger of Vlad Tepes is behind robbery, and murder. It is a funny tale with a troll, human sacrifice, blood and great cooking.
'How to describe the books? Well, wcj if you like Terry Pratchett, Tom Sharpe or Tom Holt then this is the book for you. If you like absurdity, good writing, mouth-watering descriptions of food and humour then you will love this book. I did.'
(Inspector Hobbes and the Bloods Book Reviews item created by old_fat_and_
Inspector Hobbes and the Curse
Andy becomes infatuated with a dangerously beautiful woman during Hobbes's investigations into sheep deaths and the mysterious disappearance of pheasants, which are apparently connected to a rash of big cat sightings; and something horrible seems to be lurking in the woods.
'I had fun relaxing with this novel, cigar in hand'
(Review: Inspector Hobbes and the Curse by Wilkie Martin – Koeur's Book Reviews koeur.wordpress.com/
Listen to samples of the books:
Inspector Hobbes and the Blood
http://www.wilkiemartin.com/
Inspector Hobbes and the Curse
http://www.wilkiemartin.com/
They are available from Amazon, Audible and iTunes, from other retailers and from libraries.
Find links to major retailers here:
http://www.wilkiemartin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse