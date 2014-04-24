Award Winning Narrator Tim Campbell Voices Wilkie Martin's Unhuman Series

Tim Campbell winner of multiple AudioFile Magazine Earphone Awards has recorded the Unhuman Series of comedy cozy mystery fantasies by Wilkie Martin

-- Tim Campbell (TimCampbell.me)an award winning audiobook narrator has voiced all 4 of the books in the comedy cozy mystery fantasy series 'Unhuman' by Wilkie Martin, The first two books in the series: Inspector Hobbes and the Blood, and Inspector Hobbes and the Curse are now available on Amazon, Audible, iTunes and from many other audiobook retailers and libraries. The second two books: Inspector Hobbes and the Gold Diggers, and Inspector Hobbes and the Bones will be released in December 2017.Tim has won multiple Earphone Awards from AudioFile Magazine for his readings of audiobooks and we are delighted he agreed to read this comedy cozy-mystery fantasy series. He has really brought the odd-ball characters to life.Inspector Hobbes, a monstrous police detective, investigates grave, ghoulish, goings-on. A mad pseudo vampire with the dagger of Vlad Tepes is behind robbery, and murder. It is a funny tale with a troll, human sacrifice, blood and great cooking.'How to describe the books? Well, wcj if you like Terry Pratchett, Tom Sharpe or Tom Holt then this is the book for you. If you like absurdity, good writing, mouth-watering descriptions of food and humour then you will love this book. I did.'(Inspector Hobbes and the Bloods Book Reviews item created by old_fat_and_hairy arrse.co.uk/community/reviews/inspector-hobbes-and-the-blood.469/)Andy becomes infatuated with a dangerously beautiful woman during Hobbes's investigations into sheep deaths and the mysterious disappearance of pheasants, which are apparently connected to a rash of big cat sightings; and something horrible seems to be lurking in the woods.'I had fun relaxing with this novel, cigar in hand'(Review: Inspector Hobbes and the Curse by Wilkie Martin – Koeur's Book Reviews koeur.wordpress.com/2014/04/24)They are available from Amazon, Audible and iTunes, from other retailers and from libraries.http://www.wilkiemartin.com/books.html