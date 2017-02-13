Samsung Introduces Stylish, Powerful and Practical Galaxy A (2017) with Enhanced Camera

Amman, Jordan (February 2017) – Samsung Electronics announced the latest Galaxy A series

--Samsung Electronicsannounced the latest Galaxy A series, including the 5.7-inch A7, 5.2-inch A5 and 4.7-inch A3 smartphones, with refinements that deliver a beautiful design, powerful performance and ultimate convenience."At Samsung we are committed to our customers, and continue on our innovation story to ensure that every Samsung product is the most advanced on the market," said Changsup Lee, Samsung Electronics Levant President."The latest Galaxy A series is testament to our unwavering commitment. We have incorporated our unique approach to design with features that our customers have come to know and love through the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. These added features ensure that Galaxy A 2017 users have a premium experience and added performance without compromising on style."The Galaxy A features a premiumback that draws on Samsung's premium design heritage. With a sleekcamera and home key, the device is more seamless than ever and comfortable to hold and use. The Galaxy A is available inincluding Black Sky, Gold Sand and Blue Mist.Capture important memories with thewhich are now more stable with accurate autofocus, resulting in vibrant and clear photos and selfie even in. With the Galaxy A, taking selfies has never been easier. Touch anywhere on the screen to easilywith the floating camera button and use the display as a front flash for bright pictures. The camera on the Galaxy A offers a simplified UX, including easy swipe to quickly change modes or instant filters to activate picture effects.Users can leverage modes such as the Food Mode, to optimize photos and enhance the color of images.Galaxy A takes the hassle out ofeveryday tasks. For the first time on the Galaxy A series, the smartphone offers, allowing it to withstand the elements, including rain, sweat, sand and dust, making the device suitable for nearly any activity or situation.The Galaxy A provides expanded, a larger memory, as well as expandable storage withsupport up to 256GB. With a longer battery life to keep up with users' active lifestyles and Fast Charge, the device powers up in no time. The Galaxy A is equipped with reversible USB Type-C port for easy connectivity including hassle-free charging. It also featuresso users can quickly glance at the time and calendar without waking up the device, saving time and battery.