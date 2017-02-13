Greater South Cobb Kiwaninan Recognized as Volunteer of the Year

Henry Lust Selected for His Contributions to Powder Springs Community

Henry Lust, "Powder Springs Volunteer of the Year."

-- Greater South Cobb Kiwanian Henry Lust was recently recognized as the City of Powder Springs' Volunteer of the Year.Lust, along with fellow Powder Springs resident Roger Vest, received the new "Volunteer of the Year" honor at the city's annual appreciation event, where the award was introduced for the first time. At the event, Lust was called out by Mayor Al Thurman for his outstanding commitment to the community as an active volunteer and public servant."I'm incredibly honored to be recognized as a Volunteer of the Year in Powder Springs," Lust said of the award. "I would give back to my beloved community without any fanfare, but to be recognized in this way is truly humbling."Lust served as president of the GSC Kiwanis in 2014-2015 and is now serving a second term as treasurer and member of the board of directors. He worked for IBM Corporation for more than three decades, most recently as a global resource manager. Upon retiring from IBM in 2011, he formed Spectrum Learning Services, Inc., DBA The Tutoring Center. The Tutoring Center (3721 New Macland Rd, Ste 230 in Powder Springs) provides individualized, one-to-one instruction to children from kindergarten through 12th grade that focuses on developing stronger academic skills in reading, math, and writing; developing better concentration, focus, and attention span; helping children gain more confidence and motivation; and developing stronger test-taking and study skills. More information about the Tutoring Center is available atIn 2016, Lust was honored with the Walter Zeller Fellowship Award, which recognizes Kiwanis Club members who donate $1,250 to the Kiwanis International's Eliminate Project. Through The Eliminate Project, Kiwanis International and UNICEF work to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT) — a disease that kills nearly 49,000 innocent babies and a significant number of women each year.Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Kiwanis and its family of clubs, including Circle K International for university students, Key Club for high school students, Builders Club for middle school students, K- Kids for elementary school students and Aktion Club for adults living with disabilities, annually dedicate more than 18 million hours and raise more than $100 million to strengthen communities and serve children. Nearly 670,000 adult and youth members in more than 80 countries and geographic areas comprise the Kiwanis International family. More information: