News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Notion Press presents "Edifying Thoughts" by R Subramanya
Edifying Thoughts, handhold young adults, professionals who are hard pressed for time, to look back on their life and realign a healthy – Work life Balance.
House holders to introspect and think on the righteous pathways to imbibe thoughts for a meaningful life.
This book is a useful tool for Corporate- trainers who are into soft skills, personality development, and leadership trainings.
Edifying Thoughts, conveys a profound message for people who want to change and experience life in its true colors.
Edifying Thoughts is not a discipline, a methodology or a preaching lesson, it initiates a platform to think and discover solutions for personal life.
(Note: Some of the articles from the book have been published in The T.O.I/ Speaking Tree columns.)
It is philosophical in narration and encourages one to expand and formulate self-disciplines to take ownership of a sound life. Knowledge which leads us to introspection, self- analysis and subtle awareness igniting a conditioned mind, liberates the mind to something wholesome and relieves all its burden. The best recourse is a philosophy which makes us understand our confused life. This book merely engrosses issues of life and directs thoughts to find solutions.
Edifying Thoughts is not an ivory tower philosophy, or a sanctification sermon induced by any religious morals. A serious attempt is made to liberate the mind from the clutter of self- imposed conditioning. There are no set theories and practices, but essentially thoughts. The book serves a holistic need to gain happiness.
Subramanya is a writer. He contributes articles for business magazines and various journals. An avid thinker and explores new horizons finding new perspectives, and knowledge. He comes with sizeable number of experience in different business verticals and industries with rich experience. A corporate trainer affiliated to training institutions and management consultants.
The inspiration behind the evolution of this book was one of life's challenging phases for the author, when everything needed to be rebuilt to sustain life. Look life squarely in the eye with convictions and faith. What resulted was a didactic philosophy from turbulent times, Edifying Thoughts.
Get the book here: https://notionpress.com/
Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Accelerator Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.
Contact
Notion Press
***@notionpress.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse